Lena Dunham reveals details of her marriage to Luis Felber – The Hollywood Reporter





Lena Dunham opened up about her wedding last weekend to musician Luis Felber.

The couple spoke about their surprise nuptials, which took place at Soho’s Union Club in London on Saturday, in a Vogue story published on Wednesday. Dunham said Vogue that safety protocols were taken ahead of the ceremony amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All guests had to take two rapid lateral flow tests and show proof of vaccination. Masks have also been made available to guests at the site, which has been put in place to allow those present to be spaced out. “I’m immunocompromised so I take COVID restrictions very seriously, but it’s important to both of us,” Dunham said Vogue. She also said, “Hearing from a wedding guest that he can’t do it because he has COVID is a great reminder that this is still going on and to take all precautions seriously.” Dunham and Felber had around 60 guests attending their wedding while friends and family in New York, Los Angeles and Peru saw the celebration via Zoom, Taylor Swift and Tommy Dorfman were two of the bridesmaids from Dunham. The Girls the designer, 35, teased her wedding on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself and Felber with the caption “9 * 25 * 21 – and that’s when she became the nanny”. She said Vogue that she first met Felber in January through “a series of friend machinations.” Dunham representatives did not respond to Hollywood journalistrequest for comments. Dunham first confirmed that she and Felber were dating in a April article in The New York Times,, in which she said they had been seeing each other for “a few months” and added that Felber is “the greatest person I have ever met”. In April, Dunham shared a series of photos of the couple getting into the car together and videos of her husband performing at a festival. “Glad to see you doing what you were born to do @attawalpa,” she captioned the post. She uploaded a photo of herself in July with Felber and his dog. Dunham wrote: “Take this Sunday to appreciate my family as they are today, as I created them, as they created me.” Felber, 35, is an Anglo-Peruvian musician who goes by the stage name Attawalpa. He also writes and produces music under his label Attawalpa Records. He appeared to suggest the two were getting married when he posted the Zombies’ song “This Will Be Our Year” to Instagram on Sunday with heart and alien emojis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/lifestyle/lifestyle-news/lena-dunham-marries-luis-felber-1235021365/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos