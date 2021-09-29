How Hollywood feeds the homeless





LOS ANGELES Her dream was to work in television and film, but after a decade in show biz, Hillary Cohen found her calling not on a movie set but in a parking lot. Every day, just as the teams finish their lunch, Cohen, associate producer of the hit show “NCIS: Los Angeles,” arrives and fills her trunk with leftovers. What would you like to know For just over a year, Hillary Cohen and her team of volunteers from a nonprofit called Everyday Action have been roaming the parking lots of TV and movie sets, hoping to get their hands on a game of Hollywood surplus restoration.

The association saved 110,000 meals last year

It all started when Cohen and his colleague, “NCIS” deputy director Sam Luu, saw thousands of pounds of perfectly good food being thrown away at the end of each shoot, sometimes within feet of the homeless.

On a sunny September afternoon, Cohen drove to Gower's camp in the heart of Hollywood. She is careful not to interfere, offering her meals and a kind word from a distance. "You have to think of it as someone's front door," she said. "It might not be your ideal home but it is their home and I try to respect the space as if it is my home." Homeless Tso Gtoo, living in a tent on nearby Carlos Street, was only too happy to accept his food. He said he had lived at the camp for almost two years. It was his first meal of the day. "It's very touching," he said. In a few minutes, the meals are gone. There are simply too many people in need and far from having enough food. For Cohen, this is the hardest part. "It always makes me a little sad," she said, biting back tears. "Sat [Luu] and I always say, 'Not today but tomorrow.' So, I hope that tomorrow we will have enough food. " She says what keeps her moving is the look in people's eyes as she hands them a hot plate of food. "The food on a movie set is so fancy. Loving that you can offer that to someone who is hungry not only food but also good gourmet food that you yourself have eaten is like giving. to someone the best gift, "she said. To donate food, visit: your daily action.org

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spectrumnews1.com/stories/2021/09/29/h/how-hollywood-is-feeding-the-homeless-with-leftover-gourmet-food The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

