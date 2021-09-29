‘All Rise’ rekindled for season 3 at OWN – The Hollywood Reporter

The verdict is in and it’s good for All stand up.

CBS’s canceled legal drama starring Simone Missick has officially relaunched for a 20-episode third season. Additionally, HBO Max and Hulu will share the streaming rights for the series. The show, from Warner Bros. TV, will debut on both platforms on December 1. Season three will return in 2022, with WarnerMedia and Disney-backed streamers landing those episodes after the season ends. OWN will also air seasons one and two of the series before the start of the third round.

The pickup comes months after CBS discontinued the Warner Bros.-produced series. TV after a two-season series in which creator and showrunner Greg Spottiswood was fired in March over allegations of misconduct in the series.

Dee Harris-Lawrence has been recruited to co-direct All stand up in the first season after former Spottiswood co-showrunner Sunil Nayar asked to leave the show about prosecutors, judges and public defenders and Warners released him. Sources say Nayar left after facing Spottiswood.

Harris-Lawrence will return as the only showrunner in season three of All stand up on OWN. With the switch from CBS to OWN, Harris-Lawrence would have two shows on the Discovery-backed basic cable network if the award-winning Peabody drama David made the man mark a third season.

CBS canceled All stand up in May. The proceeding – which was one of the few with a black lead over CBS – was at the lower end of the ratings chart for CBS dramas last season with an average of less than 6 million total viewers. with a week of deferred viewing. This ranked it as the smallest audience for a drama series on CBS.

Following the cancellation, the frontman of Warner Bros. TV Channing Dungey immediately began work to find a new home on the show as talks with OWN began shortly after the verdict in May.

All stand up is produced by Harris-Lawrence, Missick, Len Goldstein and Michael Robin. Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, Marg Helgenberger and Lindsey Gort co-star.

A town, All stand up joins a list of scripts which also includes Queen Sugar, David Makes Man, cherish the day and Delilah.

“All stand up was a great performer, achieving good ratings and increasing her share from season one to season two, ”said OWN President Tina Perry. “Featuring a strong character front and center, Judge Lola Carmichael’s story reflects our audience with a powerful affirmation. Special thanks to Warner Bros. Television and our amazing showrunner and longtime partner Dee Harris-Lawrence. We can’t wait to get season three started and bring this show back for longtime fans and new fans alike. “

All stand up also becomes the last series to air in the 2020-21 season to land in a new home following the cancellation of its network. Netflix relaunched NBC Manifesto and Roku brings Zoey’s Extraordinary Reading List back for an end of vacation movie. Amazon’s IMDb TV kicked ABC’s tires Rebel and For life but neither will advance. Paramount + attempted to relocate Clarice from CBS, but pre-existing streaming deals barred the move.

Saving shows has become increasingly common as networks and streamers look to buy a pre-existing show that already has most of its original costs covered by other outlets. Reviving canceled shows also helps their new homes as the shows come with a pre-existing audience that is likely to step up with the series.

“We are incredibly delighted that All stand up will be back in court, and we are very grateful to our excellent partners at OWN for ruling in favor of another season of this powerful drama, ”said Warners President Brett Paul. “Dee Harris-Lawrence and the creative team did an incredible job telling important stories on hot topics that were brought to light by Simone Missick and the show’s outstanding cast. We can’t wait for the public to see what All stand up team has in reserve for season three. And we are also grateful to our partners at HBO Max and Hulu, without whose support this would not be possible. “