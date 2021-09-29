Lionsgate Partners with Dorian to Create ‘Blair Witch’ Inspired Game – The Hollywood Reporter





Lionsgate partners with storytelling platform Dorian to create interactive user-generated games and events inspired by popular Lionsgate movies. The first IP to turn into a user-created game is the Witch Blair franchise. Between October 15 and 31, creators in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India and the Philippines will be able to submit their Witch Blair fan fiction for the chance to turn their story into a game on the Dorian platform – and have a meeting with a senior cinema executive at Lionsgate, which will be announced at a later date. Creators must write their stories based on a highly inspired 2021 invite, where influencers travel to Black Hills Forest for a Blair witch–themed music festival. The part to play: will the characters survive the night in the forest or will they end up broadcasting their own deaths live? In addition to turning their fan fiction into a game and meeting with the Lionsgate executive, the winning creator will be able to monetize their game through Dorian’s virtual currency, which users can purchase and use on the platform. “When we first learned about Dorian and the opportunity it offers creators, we were immediately taken with the idea of ​​working with them,” said Jenefer Brown, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Entertainment live, interactive and geolocated at Lionsgate. “We’re always looking for new and inspiring ways to engage with diverse creators and communities, and through Dorian’s platform, content creators can explore new avenues to a storytelling experience in the universe. of Witch Blair. “ Lionsgate’s partnership with Dorian comes as other entertainment companies like Netflix have begun to make a concerted push into the gaming space. But unlike traditional gaming platforms, Dorian – which has raised 3.25 million in VC Funding Last Year – is a storytelling service designed to cater to creators with no coding experience. Creators get analytics on how users interact with their stories, and they also get a 50% reduction in revenue generated from their games. “You can put out an episode that is quick to produce, and then you can start seeing income coming in on day one, as opposed to the more traditional writing of fiction,” said Julia Palatovska, co-founder and CEO of Dorian. The Hollywood reporter. While other Lionsgate films to be turned into games will be revealed later, Palatovska said the “phenomenal growth” of the games industry is an “obvious reason” for mainstream Hollywood studios to expand their intellectual property. “We spoke about this opportunity with Lionsgate and they were extremely supportive and excited to reach out to their fans and creators in a new way,” said Palatovska. “It kind of developed naturally and it was phenomenal to see this interest from a Hollywood studio in us.”

