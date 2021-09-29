Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga to star in ‘Macbeth’ on Broadway – The Hollywood Reporter





After his last outing as James Bond, Daniel Craig and producer Barbara Broccoli reunite for a Broadway production of Macbeth, with Who passed star Ruth Negga is expected to star alongside Craig. Directed by Sam Gold, whose director of Fun house won the 2015 Tony Award for Best Directing in a Musical, the show is slated to run for 15 weeks at the Lyceum Theater, with premieres starting March 29, 2022 and an opening night slated for April 28, 2022 An additional cast will be announced at a later date. “I am more than delighted to be a part of this historic season as the theater reappears and to work with two such masterful actors on one of the most difficult and epic dramas in dramatic literature,” said director Sam Gold. in a press release. ” I am excited to begin ! “ For Craig and Negga, the production will serve as a return to Shakespeare and New York theater. The No time to die the actor previously starred in the film series directed by Gold’s New York Theater Workshop in 2016 Othello alongside David Oyelowo. Most recently, Negga made her New York theater debut in the 2020 Dublin Gate Theater production of Hamlet, which opened at St. Ann’s Warehouse in Brooklyn under the direction of Yaël Farber. The 2022 production also marks Negga’s Broadway debut, in which she will play Lady Macbeth. “Daniel is not only a great film actor, but also a magnificent theater actor,” producer Barbara Broccoli said in her own statement. “I am delighted that he is supporting Broadway’s return to this iconic role with the talented Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut and under the expert direction of Sam Gold.” Macbeth will feature stage design by Christine Jones, costume design by Suttirat Larlarb, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, original music by Gaelynn Lea, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and the direction of the fights of David Leong. The cast is led by David Caparelliotis, with Michael Sexton and Ayanna Thompson as text consultants and Dawn-Elin Fraser as the production’s vocal coach. Kevin Bertolacci holds the position of Production Manager at 101 Productions, Ltd., the General Manager. In addition to broccoli, Macbeth is produced by The Shubert Organization, Michael G. Wilson and Frederick Zollo, with Patrick Daly as executive producer. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at www.telecharge.com starting Friday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m.ET. An exclusive presale for American Express members will run from Wednesday, September 29 at 11 a.m. ET to Wednesday, October 6 at 9:59 a.m. ET. Additional presale tickets will be available for Audience Rewards members between Wednesday, October 6 at 10 a.m. ET and Friday, October 8 at 9:59 a.m. ET at www.audiencerewards.com.

