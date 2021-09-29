Gloria Estefan opens up about Hispanic and Latino portrayal in Hollywood

The diversity is Hollywood’s most buzzing feeling. But statistics indicate that there hasn’t been enough action beyond the spoken word for many communities, especially for Hispanics and Latinos.

Out of 1,300 of the best box office films between 2007 and 2019, only 48 lead or co-lead roles were Hispanic or just 3.5% Latino, even though they make up 18.7% of the US population, according to one. recent University of Southern California to study. And despite late performance In this year’s Emmy nominations, Hispanics and Latinos didn’t win any acting awards.

“At the end of the day, we have to keep talking about it,” singer Gloria Estefan said in an interview. “We have to keep it in the news. We have to keep it in people’s psyche.”

Latinos are perpetually absent from major newsrooms, Hollywood films and other media industries where their portrayals or lack thereof could have a profound impact on how their fellow Americans view them, according to one. recent government report.

All of this couldn’t have happened at a more relevant time duringHispanic Heritage Month, which runs until October 15.

In the case of Hollywood, what needs to change is the portrayal in front of and behind the camera and a significant change.

Take it from someone who knows too well. “Narcos” and “Coco” casting director Carla Hool started her career in Mexico but moved to Los Angeles 14 years ago. A member of the fourth generation of the film industry, she campaigns for Latin representation in Hollywood. Only 3.3% of casting directors in the films in the USC study were Hispanic or Latino, also reflecting meager percentages for directors and producers.

“It has changed a lot,” she says, not neglecting the progress. “But I think there is still work to be done.”

US Representative Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, said recentlythe lack of accurate portrayal, especially in Hollywood, means at best that Americans do not fully understand Latinos and their contributions. At worst, especially when Latinos are only portrayed as drug dealers or criminals, it invites negative stereotypes.

Expect to see plenty of Hispanic and Latino portrayals in “Red Table Talk: The Estefans,” which features 12 new episodes starting September 30. The series, starring Grammy winner Estefan, her niece Lili, and daughter Emily, will address everything from young girls seeking plastic surgery to childhood sexual abuse to colourism in Latino communities.

“We have to be real here,” says Emily Estefan. “We’re proud of Latinas. But we’re white skinned and that’s how the world sees and treats us. Having the opportunity to amplify our siblings in the Afro-Latino community was really, really. important to all of us. “

Gloria Estefan saw a tweet during the controversy over the movie “In the Heights” saying that not all Latinos are like her. The film, released last summer, fueled anger because it didn’t include many Afro-Latino characters.

“I’ve actually been used as an example of what Latinos are not, even though I’m 100% Latina,” says Estefan. “It really touched me and I fully understand the comment, and where it came from.”

The “Conga” singer praised Gloria Kellett, co-host of “One Day at a Time”, who has many projects underway. This is what it will take to improve representation.

“Getting in there, really being in a position of strength, and the ability to produce the kinds of things we want to see is important,” said the 64-year-old.

USC Annenberg’s Inclusion Initiative recommends several solutions for the industry, including for talent agencies to recruit Hispanic / Latino talent; film festivals to support emerging Hispanic / Latino talent; and for companies to hire behind the camera.

Timeliness in the industry, however, even on camera, doesn’t necessarily guarantee consistency. While the actors love Anthony ramos(“In Treatment”, “In the Heights”) are increasingly recognized, actresses like YalitzaAparicio haven’t done much.

“I can’t wait to continue to see (people like Ramos) working on more and more projects and big projects, without them necessarily having to be represented as Latinx,” Hool said.

Hool also stressed the importance for the community to stay together, even when members disagree. She points out that it was “a huge step forward” for Afro-Latinos to be in “In the Heights”, for example.

If communities start to attack each other, they will never work together.

Lili Estefan says she’s been working in the Hispanic market for 35 years, and it’s a dream to move to the Anglo market. “I see this generation getting ready … They are just waiting for the opportunity.”

