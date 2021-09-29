Academy Museum opens in Hollywood | Cinema | DW

Film buffs will now have a new place of pilgrimage to visit in Los Angeles in addition to the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will finally open on September 30, after many delays.

It was founded by the American film organization of the same name which hosts the famous Academy Awards. The annual awards ceremony is one of the most spectacular media events in the world, with the Oscar a gold-plated statuette considered the most prestigious award in the industry.

The American film industry had already started pushing for its own museum as early as 1929, two years after the Academy was founded. But these plans quickly failed, with a subsequent attempt in the 1960s also failing. The cinema was probably not ready then for its own museum.

The 2008 financial crisis caused the company to falter again, but a few years later plans for a Hollywood museum finally gained momentum. The prestige project lasted almost 10 years and the museum’s inauguration has been postponed several times, the last time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Movie buffs can visit the Academy Museum in Los Angeles starting September 30

Now it has finally come to fruition. “Our inaugural exhibitions and programs tell the festive and diverse stories of filmmaking, technology, artists, history and social impact on our past and present, while not shying away from critical perspectives that do not can only enrich our future, ”said Bill Kramer, director and president of the museum, in a press release.

Prestige project

The Academy spared no expense and no effort and built itself an impressive institution, which in fact consists of two buildings. The completely renovated historic May Company building, now renamed the Saban Building, dates from 1939. It is connected by three largely transparent bridges to a glass, steel and concrete dome called the sphere.

Lots of bling: a bird’s eye view of the Academy museum

La Sphère houses a huge cinema for 1,000 spectators with red upholstered armchairs, a large screen and perfect acoustics.

This is the brainchild of star architect Renzo Piano, winner of the Pritzker Prize, who rose to fame for buildings such as the Center Pompidou in Paris and London’s triangular skyscraper, The Shard.

If Piano hadn’t become an architect, he said in a press release, he could have become a filmmaker. Thus, his work on the Academy Museum gave him the opportunity to combine the two passions.

The Academy also paid tribute to the Tongva, the indigenous people who lived in this region long before it became a center of glitzy cinema. “We honor and respect the Tongva ancestors and the Tongva community who nurtured this land and water through traditional practices, commitment, art and education, and worked to protect cultural resources,” said the Academy in a letter.

Objects from the history of cinema

On its own account, the Academy has the largest collection of films in the world, comprising more than 13 million photographs, 250,000 films and video recordings, 71,000 scripts, 67,000 posters and 137,000 works of art, remains of film sets, storyboards, newspaper clippings, personal correspondence and bequests from Hollywood icons such as Alfred Hitchcock and Katharine Hepburn.

Some of them are now on display in the new museum, such as the head of the creature of Extraterrestrial (1979), animated masks from Tim Burton’s film The nightmare before Christmas (1993), the typewriter on which Joseph Stefano wrote the screenplay for psychopath (1960) and the shoes of Judy Garland, which she wore as Dorothy Gale in The Wizard of Oz.

The ruby ​​slippers of Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz”

Some print and research material from the Margaret Herrick Library will also be on temporary display, such as a page from the screenplay adaptation of Kill a mockingbird (1962), on which lead actor Gregory Peck had taken all kinds of notes.

But the museum also sheds light on not-so-glorious moments. There’s the 1940 Oscars, for example, when Hattie McDaniel became the first African American to win an Oscar for her supporting role in the Southern Epic. Blown away by the wind. At the awards ceremony, however, she was not allowed to sit at the same table as the team due to her skin color; she was in fact relegated to the back of the room.

Another example of racism is also discussed. In the area exhibiting the costumes and makeup, there is an installation with the makeup that the white actors used to paint their faces black for the screen. Labels on makeup boxes have designations such as “Chinese” and “Black (Minstrel). Minstrel shows were American theatrical performances developed in the 19th century where white performers caricatured African Americans.

First retrospective dedicated to the Japanese director

Miyazaki made animated films count at film festivals

Not wanting to focus solely on the American film industry, the Academy Museum dedicated its first temporary retrospective to Hayao Miyazaki, the Japanese director and great master of animated or animated film. He is credited with bringing animated films to the fore at major film festivals in Cannes, Venice and Berlin.

Co-founder of the legendary Studio Ghibli, he has created films such as My neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s little delivery service and Ponyo. Miyazaki’s world of animation, by turns touching, imaginative, childish and educational, can now be discovered at the museum.

Extract from the film “My neighbor Totoro” by Miyazaki

Relegated to a museum?

The cinema has suffered several blows in recent years.

The #MeToo debate, which began in the film industry in 2017, has laid bare the dark undersides of this dream factory.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic caused financial damage to many movie theaters, streaming services like Netflix, Amazon and Hulu began to encroach on theatrical distribution territory with star actors and brilliant formats. .

Perhaps preserving the history of cinema in a museum will soften the blow of its struggle against insignificance and the loss of its uniqueness.