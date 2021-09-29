What it’s like to wait in the Rise of the Resistance waiting line at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Suggest a correction
Greetings from Orlando! I’m here for a few days to attend the Walt Disney Worlds 50th Anniversary Celebration Events. The resort opened to the public on October 1, 1971. Much changed over the next five decades.
I had time to spend the first day here so I took a trip to Disneys Hollywood and Star Wars Galaxys Edge studios. This section of the park immerses you in the world of Star Wars, with two iconic attractions: Millennium Falcon Smugglers Run and Rise of the Resistance. Pat Tomasulo and I went to Hollywood studios a few years ago when the two rides debuted.
Rise of the Resistance is one of the most ambitious theme parks ever. You go through different elements of the show, joining forces with the Resistance before being captured by the First Order. This is when you find yourself aboard a First Order ship and must escape. There are so many moving parts in this ride resulting in downtime for several days and changes to the ride.
When Rise opened, guests had to check in on their phones and try to enter the virtual queue. If you were lucky enough on the app, you would be able to secure a group boarding. You were then told to return to the attraction whenever your boarding party was ready to board. However, that meant you had to plan your day around this one attraction, making sure you had enough time to return to the Rise Zone when your boarding party was about to be called.
Of course, there were plenty more who weren’t fortunate enough to have boarding groups after taking trips to Disney World in the real hopes of doing that. While the virtual queue eliminated people waiting many hours to ride an attraction, it led to a lot of disappointed people who couldn’t get on it at all.
That all changed in the last few days, when Disney Parks announced that Rise of the Resistance would no longer offer a virtual queue and move to a waiting line. This means you can line up to ride it just like any other attraction. This is what I did during my visit yesterday.
I arrived at the entrance to Rise of the Resistance around 3:15 p.m. on a Tuesday. At that time, the trip had a wait of 75 minutes.
The line was moving constantly, but it was moving at a speed that really gave you the opportunity to look around at all the details that the design team put into this attraction. As you turn around each corner of the queue, there are more and more details that immerse you in the history of the ride.
I even had time to appreciate the lightings. Yes, I am a nerd.
They even got creative when it comes to places you can sit down quickly! These are some of the touches that I didn’t notice until I had to wait in the queue.
Make no mistake, you certainly are wait in the Rise queue, but Disney created a way to make the wait part of the ride itself. You enter a waiting room and Rey appears as a hologram to explain what’s going on.
Then you board a ship where you wait a bit longer, but there is also an element of spectacle here.
How about the opportunity to take photos with the Storm Troopers when you are captured by the First Order?
This all happens before you board the driving vehicles. The cast members take on the role of the First Order, the bad guys who seek to interrogate the Resistance members (us). A member of the cast was walking towards children who were waiting in the hallway to ask them if they knew the location of the rebel base. Another cast member was heckling a father who did not listen to instructions as well as his children. Again, they make the queue part of the fun.
The ride itself is a blast. As I mentioned, Pat and I rode it before it opened, you can see our full thoughts and driving video here.
This time around I noticed some changes. The big guns firing from the ship didn’t go back and forth as much. Kylo Rens’ lightsaber does not pass through the ceiling above you. And Kylo Ren’s incredible animatronic wasn’t working and was covered up at the end of the ride.
When it was all over, I was exiting the attraction 50 minutes after entering the queue and had no stops. No stress getting up early and checking in on my phone. No need to spend all day looking at my watch or app to see which boarding groups were called. I’m sure the wait time will be longer on the busiest days, but the time I spent online gave me more time to appreciate the queue details and enjoy the attraction.
Have you ever been through Rise with the new relief line? I’d love to hear your thoughts on this and any changes you’ve noticed in the attraction!
As I mentioned, I have a lot more of all the 50th anniversary celebrations going on at Disney World this year. You can follow me on social media – I’m on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
