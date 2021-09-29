How To Ride The Hollywood Consolidation WaveTheWrap





welcome to Le Grill 2021, brought to you by our WrapPRO community! After a year and a half of a global pandemic, we are smarter than a year ago about the direction the entertainment and media industry is taking. But there are a lot of things that keep changing. We’re seeing the results of wave after wave of consolidation at the top of entertainment, from the merger of Viacom and CBS, to Discovery taking over Warner Bros. to Amazon buying MGM and just this week CAA acquiring ICM. It’s an industry with fewer bigger giants. Is there still more to come?

We see government markets getting involved in entertainment companies – Endeavor has gone public, and special purpose acquisition companies, PSPC, have taken center stage, sniffing the edges of LeBron James SpringHill and Brian Grazer and Ron Howards Imagine Entertainment. Content is king, once again. Hello Sunshine sold for a valuation of $ 900 million. BuzzFeed is in the PSPC marketplace with a reported valuation of $ 1.5 billion. Producers continue to enter into seven- and eight-figure development deals. And why? Because streaming. Broadcast on Netfix. On Hulu. On HBO Max. On Disney +. On Peacock. On everything CBS now calls its services. And on a wide range of specialty streaming services as well. The box office is down 70% from 2019. But the number of households paying for four or more subscriptions has doubled in the past year, according to a study we wrote about in June. Consumers now pay an average of five subscriptions, up from three before the pandemic, according to a study by Deloitte. Global listening time increased 44% in the last three months of 2020, compared to the same period a year ago. So, as the entertainment industry evolves, it is also flourishing. And no one is prospering more than the game companies who are going to make something like $ 175 billion worldwide this year. We have two full days in front of us to talk about these topics as well as many others including innovation in marketing, disruption of media by social platforms, a producer roundtable to explain how they are dealing with post-COVID or is- this post-COVID? We will also explore, as always, the state of diversity and inclusion in Hollywood. We’re excited to welcome industry leaders, from negotiators Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs to new LA Times editor-in-chief Kevin Merida, Xbox chief Phil Spencer and Netflix’s global film director Scott Stuber. They will be grilled. Today we’ll kick off the conversation with Merida and Casey Wasserman, the founder of Wasserman, the arts agency; followed by our interview with Stuber. After that, we’ll have what promises to be a captivating conversation about the future of music labels, featuring the best leaders in music. And there will be a show! We are going to focus on the diversity in the game and on the progress made. And a second panel discussion features leading producers who are grappling with the challenges of creating entertainment during COVID. And that’s right today. Thursday will be just as busy. You can also participate and we encourage you to do so on our Slack channel grid. If you signed up for the conference, you received information on how to join the conversations taking place there. I would like to take a moment to thank our sponsors, without whom we could not have organized this: Gerber Kawasaki, Known, City National Bank, Loeb & Loeb, Take-Two Interactive, RIAA, Sony, WarnerMedia, Audible, Pantaya, Imax and Lionsgate. And my personal thanks to the staff at TheWrap and Wrap PRO, who put together a fascinating program and are working behind the scenes to make sure you have a fantastic experience. So on to TheGrill!

