Judge removes father from conservative role – The Hollywood Reporter





Britney Spears will no longer have to deal with her father to manage his affairs. On Wednesday, an LA judge granted the artist’s request to immediately suspend him from his role as curator of his estate, saying the arrangement was no longer in his best interests. Spears’ guardianship was established in 2008, after she was hospitalized for a psychiatric assessment. Guardianship is split into two parts, the person’s conservator and the estate’s conservator. Her father, Jamie Spears, did both until September 2019, when a woman named Jodi Montgomery took over the personal side. After more than a decade of general stagnation, over the past three months circumstances have rapidly changed: Britney is now working with a lawyer of her choice; Jamie asked for the end of the guardianship; and Britney has called for him to be removed immediately as his team aims to end the trusteeship next fall. Those dueling petitions and a host of other issues were on the agenda for a Wednesday afternoon hearing before LA County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny. Things quickly turned sour between Rosengart and Jamie’s lawyer Vivian Thoreen, who argued that ending the trusteeship was the best solution as it would eliminate all other outstanding issues. Rosengart, meanwhile, said Jamie’s immediate suspension was the priority and that another hearing could be set in the coming weeks to officially end the guardianship. Before a brief hiatus, Penny suspended Jamie and approved John Zabel’s temporary appointment. The proceedings were set to be the most pivotal moment yet in Britney’s 13-year-old battle for guardianship and this is what happened with a crowd gathered outside the Stanley Mosk courthouse in the downtown Los Angeles, including dozens of media outlets and a sea of ​​vocal #FreeBritney supporters, many carrying homemade signs, singing for her freedom and rallying support through media appearances. Inside the courtroom, it was a large crowd of masked media with several seats reserved for the public. Journalists, approved before attending the hearing, were allocated seats and ordered to line up an hour before the 1:30 p.m. start time. By this time, the air was loaded with tension and anticipation as LA County Sheriff’s Deputies worked in tandem with court officials to manage the flow and prevent them from taking photos or recording. the procedures. While sources close to Britney had indicated that she was not happy with the guardianship, it wasn’t until she went to court in June that the world really learned her point, that she called it abusive. “I have been in denial. I was in shock. I’m traumatized, ”she said on June 23, expressing her desire to end the arrangement. “I just want my life back.” Britney’s nearly 30-minute testimony in front of Penny sent shockwaves around the world. In another astonishing development, a month later Judge Penny granted Britney the opportunity to hire her own attorney in Mathew Rosengart, a Hollywood Power attorney and former prosecutor. Rosengart acted swiftly by asking the court to suspend or remove Jamie from his role as custodian of his estate and said he was investigating alleged abuses of that power. More soon.

