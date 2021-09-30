Soulful jazz organist Lonnie Smith dies aged 79

Lonnie smith, a Hammond B3 organ master and a leading exponent of the contagious rhythm genre known as soul jazz, died at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Tuesday. He was 79 years old.

Her manager and partner, Holly Case, said the cause was pulmonary fibrosis.

Mr Smith, who began to present himself as Dr Lonnie Smith in the mid-1970s, could grab public attention by his looks alone – he had a long white beard and always wore a colorful turban. (Turbans apparently had no specific religious significance, and he had no graduate degree whatsoever and never explained why he adopted the honorary title of Dr.) His game was just as striking.

He began his career at a time when organists like Jimmy Smith and Jack McDuff mixed the sophistication of jazz with the earthy appeal of rhythm and blues. Mr. Smith was very much in this tradition, but his playing could also display an ethereal quality of his own. His music then reached new generations of fans when it was widely sampled by hip-hop artists.

Reviewing a 2015 performance at Jazz Standard in New York City, New York Times’ Ben Ratliff praised Mr. Smith’s sense of momentum. When he’s calm he’s very calm, Mr Ratliff wrote. During a gospel song with singer Alicia Olatuja, he begins a solo passage at an almost inaudible level and stays there for a good while, reeling out jagged and alert phrases that one must strive to listen to: an easy ride. but a mighty one.