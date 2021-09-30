3 ways to celebrate near you, anyway

Germany’s official Oktoberfest held annually in Munich may be canceled for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this does not mean that the spirit of the celebration should be toned downaltogether, it may sound a little different.

“It is important for people of German descent to celebrate in their homes to maintain the Oktoberfestalive tradition,” said Jeremy Schaller, third generation owner of Schaller & Weber.

Schaller & Weber, a German grocer in New York City, is celebrating Oktoberfest with a pop-up in their outdoor garden until October featuring German and Austrian cuisine and beers on tap. The store also sells a Oktoberfest Pack, available for delivery nationwide.

Oktoberfest experiences still take place in one form or another at home, on the web and across the world.United Statesbecause cities and places host a range of festivities that can substitute for a weeklong celebration in Munich.

“It’s a jovial experience that keeps people in a good mood and gives you a reason to celebrate, even if you’re just getting together with close friends and family for beer and kids,” Schaller said of Oktoberfest.

1. Find out about local events and places celebrating Oktoberfest

While in-person festivities may not be held in Munich the traditional way, there are options in the United States for those interested in attending an in-person celebration closer to home.

In New York, for example, the Watermark Bar, a bar in lower Manhattan that works Oktoberfest NYC until October 24.

Likewise,Linde Oktoberfest Tulsa takes place October 19-24 in Oklahoma.

In Carlsbad, California, local Rotary Clubs host an “Oktober-Feast” offering promotions to “Oktober-Feast” pass holders at participating restaurants.

And in Boston, Harpoon hosts its 31st annual Oktoberfest on October 1-2.

If you want to party without traveling far, or to a destination you plan to visit, check out what brewers, restaurants, and other local places have to offer.

2. Celebrate at home with Oktoberfest beers, food and more.

There is always the possibility of celebrating at home too. Many brasseries, restaurants and bakeries offer Oktoberfest-inspired dishes.

Sierra Nevada Brewing Company offers a Mrzen lager made from German malts with aromatic notes including caramel and graham crackers, according to the Sierra Nevada website. Oktoberfest’s 5.5% ABV beer comes out every year and will be available until mid-October for “The World’s Biggest Party.”

Founders Brewing Co. also developed an Oktoberfest beer, a German-style Mrzen.

“True to tradition, the founders used imported German malts and hops with fine lager yeast for the finish. The beer features a gorgeous copper hue with a rich, malty, and slightly sweet backbone, similar to the beer poured at the start of Oktoberfest. Oktoberfest has an ABV of 6.0%, ”Founders said in a July release ahead of the beer release in August.

The Oktoberfest comes in a pack of 15 designed to bring the spirit of the vacation home.

“Celebrating at home is a lot more common for me these days and I love it,” Founders Brewmaster Jeremy Kosmicki told USA TODAY.

Kosmicki recommends pairing the Founders’ Oktoberfest with sausage, bratwurst or kielbasa and sauerkraut. The availability of beer will vary by location, but it is distributed until September and will be available in most locations until October.

Other brewers including Samuel adams, YuenglingandBrooklyn Breweryalso offers offers for Oktoberfest.

Some bakeries also observe the holidays. The Maui Cookie Lady, for example, releases a “Black Forest” fall cookie (also known as “The Oktoberfest Cookie”) once a year that is available for shipping until Thanksgiving.

And if you are looking to awaken additional senses, the brand of candles Homesick even released an Oktoberfest scent with top notes of pumpkin beer, cinnamon, and golden hops.

3. Virtual travel to Germany for an Oktoberfest tour

The celebrations being suspended in Munich,Mnchen Tourismus offers live virtual tours of Oktoberfest promising “an (almost) real Oktoberfest experience” on several dates throughout the season ending October 3.

“In her second year of the pandemic, the Wiesn lives in the hearts of her fans. For them and anyone who wants to become fans we have found something very special: we are bringing the creators of the Wiesn live into the living room via Zoom “, said Clemens Baumgrtner, Head of Social and Economic Affairs and Director of the ‘Oktoberfest, in a declaration.

Through Zoom, attendees have the opportunity to chat directly with experts in small groups limited to 30.