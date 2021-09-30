Foxs Alter Ego is weird but not weird enough

Aspiring pop star Seven has blue skin, winged forearms, and a twisted tentacle mohawk. Amber eyes and feline bone structure make her strikingly beautiful. What wisdom from another world does this being have to share? Standing in front of a panel of human celebrities in the first episode of the Fox reality series Alter ego, Seven sheds a big shiny tear and says, I am who I think I am. And I don’t have to be afraid.

The long prophesied future in which holographic interpreters replace the real ones is here, according to Alter ego, a singing contest that brings fans of CGI avatars to life. But the viewing experience isn’t as bizarre or dystopian as you might expect: a wacky premise and a jury (will.i.am, Alanis Morissette, Nick Lachey and musician, innovator Grimes) simply disguise the same schmaltz and the same tight belt that has been commonplace on network television since American Idol created in 2002. Science fiction technology, it has been said, will help people look more alike and Alter egos dullness refers to the way identity has become a stifling concept in the 21st century.

The series ostensibly follows the spirit of The masked singer, the creepy costume contest that Fox imported from South Korea in 2019. The rise of the digital anonymity of the Fortnite avatar, the burner’s Instagram account, would seem like an obvious explanation for what’s going on here. But an older impulse is anchored in these works: the impulse of The Prince and the Poor, or Batman, or Mrs. Doubtfire. Imagine that you are freed from the station, the situation, and the body you drag around every day. Imagine the fun you could have.

Pop music, art at the center of Alter ego, feeds on that kind of imagination. Some of the most unifying stars in history Prince, David Bowie, Madonna, Lady Gaga performed the magic trick of reinvention, with shimmering spandex and epaulettes keeping their flesh and blood banality hidden. Others, like Britney Spears or Beyonc, style their hair in larger-than-life cartoonish projections of the kind of humans we all could wish to be. Alter egoThe concept looks set to celebrate the joyful artifice of pop and even push it further than ever.

The motion-capture technology of the broadcasts, unfortunately, casts the uninteresting spell of a 20-year-old Star wars prequels. Contestants sneak into sensor-studded suits, then hop as their characters draw humanoids that, to my untrained eye, are coarser and less convincing than I expected from CGI in 2021 reflecting them in front of the camera. The effect is very Wizard of Ozexcept that you’re absolutely supposed to pay attention to the person behind the curtain: the show spends as much time on the human stories of the singers as it does on their singing. In the sweet biographical segments, Alter ego suggests that afflictions as diverse as Crohn’s disease, shyness, and having a baby face can be transcended with the same technique that gave us Jar Jar Binks.

But the judges, at least, know nothing about the identity of the performers. They go into ecstasies, Shes is the hell of that alter ego, and, I just can’t believe there is anyone singing backstage, and I totally forgot that there was anyone there. ‘one who sang backstage. They praise voices (which emit lethargic mouth movements, the sloppiest part of the illusion) and appearances (contestants have unclear control over whether their avatars are wearing pants or summoning sparks. of the ground). But most of the time, judges long to learn who is behind the faces. At the end of each audition round, an eliminated player walks past the curtain to show their true human form, and the live audience gives a Wow. This coda, rather than the previous competition, provides the cathartic climax of Alter ego episodes. It is not about creativity but about revelation.

Which is really the point of so much entertainment these days. In music, the ideal of superheroic Madonna / Prince / early-Gaga strangeness fades as Taylor Swift records her diaries and Billie Eilish teleports us to her bedroom. Even a character as dazzling as Lil Nas X makes the biographical show-and-tell a central element. At least since the advent of social media and the paparazzi-assisted deconstruction of various celebrities of the 2000s, the entertainment industry has been stuck in a spiral of weasel and exhibitionism: we want to see other people’s scars to have a point of reference for our own. Vulnerability is a beautiful thing, but when transformed en masse, it can create a more serious and self-centered culture. I plugged in Alter ego hoping for WTF-worthy dreams of a pop star totally different from all of us, but so far it’s been as thrilling as a Halloween party at the office.

There is one exception. In the second episode, we meet a purple-skinned man named Wolfgang Champagne, a werewolf who says he was bitten by a chihuahua 500 years ago. The man behind the mutt is a 60-year-old trucker named Matthew Lord, and the backstory he shares with viewers is truly poignant. I need an alter ego because I thought my life was coming to an end, says the Lord, and I think Alter ego give me a chance to finish it.

But that context isn’t even necessary to appreciate what happens next: Wolfgang embarks on a booming rendition of Celine Dions My Heart Will Go On in Italian, in the lyrical style of Il Divo. It was, like, one of the strangest things I’ve ever seen, and that’s a compliment, reports Grimes, the only judge who votes for Wolfgang to advance in the competition. Other judges are amused but skeptical, and in the end, it’s the live audience that sends Wolfgang to the next round of the game. If I had to keep watching Alter ego, I want him and his competitors to build even fuller and wilder fantasies, not about what we escape, but how we escape it.