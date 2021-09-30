The judge frees the spears from the control of the fathers





For more than a decade, Britney Spears bristled behind closed doors against the court-approved control her father, James P. Spears, had over her life and fortune. Now, for the first time since 2008, Ms Spears, 39, will be without her father’s supervision, a Los Angeles judge has ruled, as the singer prepares to end her guardianship. In a hearing on Wednesday, Judge Brenda Penny granted a motion by Ms Spearss’s attorney, suspending Mr Spears, 69, from his post as overseer of his daughters’ estates for $ 60 million, a decision Ms Spears was pleading, her lawyer said. This man does not belong in his life, Your Honor, for another day, argued in court Mathew S. Rosengart, who took over as the singer’s lawyer in July. Please hear my client’s plea. He said it would be a disaster for Mr. Spears to stay in his life.

Lawyers for Mr Spears have said the guardianship should be ended instead, calling his record flawless conservative. But after hearing from both sides, the judge agreed that Mr Spears’ suspension was in the best interests of his daughters. The current situation is untenable, Judge Penny said. She appointed a California accountant, John Zabel, as the singer’s temporary financial curator, as Mr. Rosengart had requested. Major Los Angeles Superior Court decision, greeted by cheers from Ms Spearss supporters outside, capped a whirlwind summer of 13 years of trusteeship, after the singer broke her public silence at a hearing in June, calling the arrangement abusive and exploitative, and drawing even more attention to the unusual and closely watched case. I’m traumatized, Ms Spears said in court at the time, demanding that those overseeing the guardianship be investigated and jailed, and naming her father as the one who approved everything. The Guardianship was established in 2008, after Mr Spears sought to control the life and affairs of his pop star daughter, citing her mental health issues and drug addiction.

In a drastic role reversal at Wednesday’s hearing, Mr Spears ‘lawyer Vivian Lee Thoreen, who had been among the Trustees’ most staunch defenders, pleaded to end it immediately instead of suspending his client, while Ms. Spearss’s attorney asked the judge to wait for Mr. Spears’ conduct to be further investigated.

Although Mr Spears has long argued that the arrangement was voluntary and necessary to protect the welfare of his daughters, giving the guardianship credit for saving his life and revitalizing his career, he earlier filed this this month to end it entirely, citing Ms Spearss’s wishes and recent broadcasts. independence. (Ms Spears said in June that she didn’t know she could act to end it.) Ms Thoreen said in court that Mr Spears’ suspension as a Tory was unnecessary because everyone agreed that the tutelage should end. But Mr Rosengart, who had said in court records that Ms Spears had consented to end the arrangement, argued Mr Spears was seeking to avoid having to hand over the trusteeship records, including 13-year-olds. financial information. Update Sep 29, 2021, 7:19 pm ET Mr. Rosengart instead asked the judge to schedule a hearing in 30 to 45 days to discuss the end of the guardianship. My client wants, my client needs, my client deserves an orderly transition, the lawyer said. The next hearing in the case was scheduled for November 12. Mr Spears could be removed from his duties as Registrar entirely on that date, or at another hearing to determine whether he breached his responsibility for a variety of reasons, including estate mismanagement or serious immorality. The court has set an additional hearing for December 8 to settle outstanding financial issues, including more than $ 1 million in legal fees billed to the estate.

The peaceful public facade of the Britney Spears machine has started to crumble in recent years, as the singer stepped down from her job and a court-appointed lawyer who had represented her since 2008 began calling for substantial changes to the arrangement, including the removal of his father. Then, in June, Ms. Spears shattered any perception of harmony between the parties. I have been in denial. I was in shock, she said in court, detailing the allegations that she was drugged and forced to work against her will, while being prevented from withdrawing her contraceptive. The singer’s father, calling for an investigation into his allegations, has denied being responsible for his treatment, instead questioning the actions of Jodi Montgomery, the current personal curator of Ms Spearss and others. But following her remarks in court, Ms Spears, who was initially found unable to hire her own lawyer and instead appointed one, was allowed to choose her own representation for the first time in July. Mr Rosengart has since pushed to remove the singer’s father from the equation as he prepares to end guardianship entirely this fall. But Mr Spears’ attorneys asked this month to end the guardianship first. Mr Rosengart called Ms Spears’ move, although he raised the possibility that the singer’s father was trying to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting down for an affidavit and responding to other discoveries under oath. In court documents, the lawyer also cited Ms Spears’ recent engagement to her longtime boyfriend, arguing that her father should not be involved in creating a prenuptial agreement. Singers’ fiancé Sam Asghari celebrated the decision on Instagram on Wednesday. Britney free! he wrote. Congratulations!!!!!!!!!

Previously, in August, lawyers for Mr Spears announced he would eventually step down as a Tory, but did not provide a timeline, calling for an orderly transition to a new Tory. In addition to calling for an investigation into Mr Spearss’s behavior, Mr Rosengart questioned Mr Spearss ‘financial management of the singers’ estate, including the amount of his salary as curator, commissions unwarranted and potential personal transactions. A recent New York Times report revealed Ms Spears had long questioned Mr Spears’ suitability as a conservative, citing his drinking and obsession with it. This month, in Controlling Britney Spears, a Times documentary, a former employee of a security firm said that under guardianship the singer was being tracked by an intense surveillance device that was secretly capturing audio recordings from her bedroom. and his telephone equipment. Recording conversations in a private location and reproducing text messages without the consent of both parties may be a violation of the law. It is not clear whether the court overseeing Ms Spearss’s guardianship approved the surveillance or was aware of its existence. Ms Spearss’s attorney asked the court to review the allegations and raised the allegations in court on Wednesday, calling it unfathomable to listen to some of my client’s most intimate communications. Mr Rosengart said he believed this was what prompted Mr Spearss to make a 180-degree turn to suddenly want to end the tutelage, adding: What he is afraid of is the revelation of its corruption. An attorney for Mr Spears said the information in the documentary should not be taken as evidence.

Outside the courtroom, fans of the singers reacted to the decision with hugs and tears. They thought we were crazy. They thought she was crazy, said Robert Bordelon, 25, who was the first to tell the crowd the decision had been made. Angelique Fawcette, 51, an activist who helped organize the unit’s rally, said the suspension had bigger implications. It means so much to the hundreds of thousands of people who are locked in guardianship, she said, both legal and illegal. Lauren Herstik, Douglas Morino and Samantha Stark contributed reporting from Los Angeles.

