ShowFest, Featuring Bollywood’s Best, Comes to Stadiums Across the United States | Bollywood





North American film enthusiasts now have a new reason to rejoice: ShowFest presents an annual calendar of live experiences and carefully curated music festivals featuring some of Bollywood’s biggest names. The event took place on September 26 at Taj Lands End. At the start of the big reveal, the evening began with founders Karl Karla and Aanand Dawda presenting ShowFest, a one-of-a-kind lifestyle membership that brings South Asian Americans the future of Bollywood Live Experiences. with a modern twist, as well as with a multitude of continuous benefits throughout the year. ShowFest offers cutting edge technology, cutting edge venues and exciting live Bollywood experiences month after month. A ShowFest member will enjoy 5 indoor experiences and 2 outdoor music festivals featuring some of Bollywood’s most famous artists. In addition, various experiences such as live broadcast events, movie nights, virtual reality talent shows, over 20 weekly jackpots, 2 mega jackpots in each city and numerous discounts from a multitude of loyalty partners. are also included in membership. ShowFest is a unique platform available both as a website and downloadable as a mobile app. (iOS and Android). ShowFest kicked off on September 26 with a lineup of five live experiences like Iconic – Timeless Moments of Bollywood, Addiction, Rewind, Arijit Singh Live and U & We3 – Music.Moments.Memories and two music festivals including Madness – A Fusion Music Fest and Sufitronix. With Season 1 starting in six major locations, ShowFest has selected some of the best venues in North America like Now Arena in Chicago, Oakland Arena in San Jose, Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Eagle Bank Arena in Washington DC, Cure Insurance Arena in New Jersey and GAS South Arena in Atlanta for Indoor Live Experiences and Boomer Stadium in Chicago, Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Concord Pavilion in San Jose, Prince George’s Stadium in Washington DC, PNC Bank Art Center in the New Jersey and Ameris Bank Amphitheater in Atlanta for music festivals. ShowFest experiences are featured by some of the biggest names in Bollywood including Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Karisma Kapoor, Govinda, Raveena Tandon Thadani, Chunky Panday, Daler Mehndi, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Arijit Singh, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Ananya Birla, Vidya Vox, B. Praak, KK, Shaan, Salim-Sulaiman, Richa Sharma, Harshdeep Kaur, DJ Akbar Sami, Salman Ali, Raj Pandit and many more Suite. Speaking about the launch, Kalra, Founder and Managing Partner, said, “After hosting countless shows with multiple artists over a decade, I have noticed that the world is changing rapidly and the North American Bollywood Live industry has therefore need an upgrade and an organized operations structure. . We were aware of the challenges faced by artists, creators, organizers and above all audiences. With Showfest, we have tried to amplify the quality of entertainment while meeting the challenges and providing solutions for a better customer experience. Our vision is to create a loyalty-based community for Bollywood enthusiasts in North America. Dawda, Founder and Managing Partner, said: I started my career with Bollywood Live events and toured in 27 countries and over 60 cities. It’s fair to say that as creators we’ve been through all the possible challenges and crises that a live entertainment event could present. Over the years, we have seen these challenges repeat themselves over and over again, which has left us wondering how to deliver a solution that was not a temporary fix but a permanent transformation. We hosted ShowFest with the goal of creating a win-win ecosystem and providing everyone associated with a wonderful and seamless experience. Our vision is to be part of our customers’ way of life and provide them with an experience that transcends beyond entertainment. Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Richa Sharma, Shaan, Salim-Sulaiman, Mohit Chauhan, Harshdeep Kaur, Govinda, Pooja Hegde, Salman Ali and others attended the event.

