Les Estefans on Cuban heritage, Hollywood representation: ‘Culture came here’

Music icon Gloria Estefan, daughter Emily Estefan and niece Lili Estefan spoke TODAY about Hispanic Heritage Month and teased new upcoming episodes of their Facebook Watch show, “Red Table Talk: The Estefans” , where they talk about a major current problems.

Estefan, 64, whose family left Cuba when she was 2, said growing up in “the most Cuban of homes” in Miami was “a very Latin experience” despite being in the United States.

“The idea was that (my family) was going to go back there,” the Miami Sound Machine performer said. “That was the plan, that was the wait, so my mom really hung on to everything. We only spoke Spanish in the house… to be immersed in that culture. A lot of the time. culture has come here. “

Estefan said that growing up his family moved a lot due to his father’s position in the military. At one point, they left Miami for San Antonio, Texas, where she was “the only Hispanic student in the class.”

“At home, I always felt very proud to be Cuban, and then once I got back (back) to Miami, I didn’t feel like another person anymore,” said Estefan. She said that as her own family grew, it was important to keep these traditions alive at home: her children were learning Spanish and Arabic, as a tribute to her husband’s family, and she was still preparing dishes linked to their two cultures.

Emily Estefan, 26, said her mother “is constantly building bridges” and attributed her mother’s work and Miami’s influence to her strong attachment to her Cuban heritage.

“Miami is a beautiful and magical place,” said Emily. “It almost feels like we’re not in the United States… It’s just amazing that we are able to celebrate our culture. As someone born in the United States, who has never touched Cuban soil, I speak Spanish fluently, I had an incredible relationship with my grandparents, and an incredible connection with my culture that I will pass on to my children and it will continue to be very alive in them. C ‘is the beauty of our Latino culture. “

Gloria Estefan, whose work has always focused on Cuban music and dance, said that seeing the United States doing more to recognize its Hispanic and Latino populations touched her.

“We had Hispanic Heritage Day first, then a week, and now we have a month,” Estefan said. “It’s wonderful to celebrate the contributions of the immigrants who made this country.… We make a lot of contributions to this country and I hope it will continue to grow.”

Gloria Estefan said it was also important to see “Latino success stories” develop in popular culture in the United States, especially since she has already advocated for new talent like Shakira.

“Personally, I fought for Shakira to release (the 2001 album” Laundry Service “) in English, because the record company wanted her to just put a few English songs on a Spanish record, and I thought that would have been a big mistake, and she ended up… selling over 13 million albums, ”recalls Estefan. “It’s good for us to continue to support our industry, but this work is not done.”

“We see flashes of Latino successes, but we have to keep that in the mix, because watch the Emmys (2021),” Estefan continued. “There were very few people of color or projects of that nature nominated. It is important that we support our Latino artists, who are so talented and important, that they are represented in art as they are in life, and it’s going to be a struggle that we have to continue through the years. ”

Lili Estefan, model and television star, who lived in Cuba until the age of 13, said she had seen the television industry change “tremendously” over the past 30 years.

“The industry has made huge strides and opened up,” said Lili, 54, who has hosted the Spanish news program “El Gordo y La Flaca” since 1998. “There’s more room. for Latinos there are more roles that have been written for us, but we still have a long way to go. For the first time, we have a Latina Cinderella, and we have to be proud of that. “

The family said that on “Red round table: Les Estefans“, they are excited to tackle important issues, like colourism in the Latino community, sexual abuse and more. Estefan said the show will feature experts and guests who can talk about their own opinions and experiences.

“A lot of people come to me for advice and what I end up doing is just having a conversation with them, talking and asking questions, and that’s what we try to do with it. our show, ”Estefan said. “We propose the questions and discuss the different ways of reacting and the different versions of those answers.”

Estefan said she never wanted to give advice to other people, but she did share a few words of wisdom for anyone looking to stand out in the music industry – or any other field.

“There is the Internet; you can take it in hand,” Estefan said. “You have to be patient … and stick to your identity as an artist. Believe in yourself because everyone is always going to say ‘No’ to you and you can’t listen to that.”

Gloria Estefan in concert with Miami Sound Machine at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on July 25, 1988. Ebet Roberts / Redferns

Emily said that growing up around such a strong and ambitious attitude has helped her develop her own career. Although she admits that she “grew up with a lot of privilege” due to her parents’ influence in the music world, she said watching Gloria and Emilio Estefan support their vision made it easier to do so. herself – and made it easier for other Hispanic performers of music.

“My parents are role models for people who hold the door open,” said Emily.

Lili said learning from her aunt and uncle’s “incredible” work ethic had helped her break into her own field and taught her to persevere.

“You have to follow your dreams. It’s important not to give up or get discouraged,” Lili said. “You have to have role models in the industry and learn from their work ethic.”

“Stay strong, stay focused on your vision,” Estefan continued. “Don’t change it for anyone else. All the time they were like, ‘Get rid of the horns, get rid of the drums, you could never compete with such a’ Latin ‘sound,’ and we’d say ‘But this ‘is who we are.’ “

