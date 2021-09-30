Ozys Digital Media Meltdown is just getting started

New York Times media columnist Ben smith dropped a bomb Sunday night, revealing how disruptive news startup Ozy Mediaone, which bills itself as the New and Next, looked more like a digital Potemkin village being sold to Silicon Valley investors. In February, according to the Smiths column, the co-founder of Ozys Samir rao changed his voice and created a fake email address to impersonate a YouTube executive during a call with the CEO of Ozy Carlos watson and the asset management division of Goldman Sachs, which was looking to inject $ 40 million into the business. As the meeting was held as a Zoom video conference, Rao, who claimed to be the head of unscripted programming for YouTube Originals, asked attendees to switch to a non-video call. Once everyone has switched to audio only, depending on the Times, Rao has made statements about the impressive traffic numbers Ozys content is enjoying on YouTube.

Watson blame his partners are apparently trying to defraud investors over a very personal mental health issue. Rao, he told Smith, is a valued colleague and close friend and I’m proud that we stood by his side as he struggled, and we were all happy to see him thrive again. Tuesday, the board of directors of Ozys announcement hiring an outside firm, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton and Garrison, to review its business operations, while also noting that Rao will take time off pending investigation results. We will continue to review the leadership of the company over the coming months.

Even in an industry where digital metrics are captured for maximum hype, Ozy seems to have taken self-promotion to another level. The company is now under close scrutiny on complaints on its audience and influence, with the Daily Beast report that the deception reported on Sunday is just one of many times the media has appeared to engage in deceptive or exaggerated tactics. (Ozy and Watson did not respond to Daily Beasts’ request for comment.) Watson, the public face of Ozy, has faced rapid fallout since the Times abandoned column. Monday, A&E cable network canceled broadcasting of the Watsons program, Voices Magnified: Digital Crisis Among Young People, and the organizers of the Emmy Awards for information and documentaries announced Wednesday that the chief of Ozy will no longer host. Carlos Watson graciously reached out to us and asked to be removed from his hosting duties so as not to distract from talented contestants, an Emmys spokesperson said in a statement. declaration. And NPR, where Watson has served on the board since 2016, looked in matter. Our board of directors is aware of the NOW story, the network said on Wednesday, and in accordance with our corporate governance, the governance committee will review these developments.

Marc Lasry, a board member of Ozys, a hedge fund manager and co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, responded to the Times report saying: The board has been made aware of the incident, and we fully support the way it was treated. The incident was an unfortunate one-time event, and Carlos and his team showed the kind of compassion we would all want if either of us faced a difficult situation in our own lives. And while Goldman Sachs is apparently the victim of what could be interpreted as attempted securities fraud, the investment firm has yet to take legal action against Ozy. However, Google’s security division further investigated and parent company YouTube eventually alerted the FBI, according to two sources who spoke to the Times. (The FBI will not confirm or deny the existence of an investigation.) Goldman Sachs has since been contacted by federal law enforcement officials, but investigators have not contacted Ozy, according to Watson.

Meanwhile, the former BBC presenter Katty Kay, one of the most prominent stars of Ozys, announcement his decision to leave the company on Wednesday. I had recently joined the company after my long career at the BBC, excited to explore opportunities in the digital space, Kay wrote in a statement on Twitter. I support the mission to bring diverse stories and voices to the public conversation. But the allegations in The New York Times, which took me by surprise, are serious and deeply disturbing, and I had no choice but to end my relationship with the company.

