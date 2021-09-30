New Sunset Strip Offsunset nightclub welcomes Kid Cudi and Tom Holland – The Hollywood Reporter

A new nightclub has opened in the space formerly occupied by Hyde, a VIP area famous for its exclusivity and steel-faced bouncers, and there’s a reason you haven’t seen any photos floating around on Instagram Stories from inside the club, despite the fact that its opening nights have hosted stars such as Kid Cudi and Tom Holland: no cell phones are allowed.

The premier Hollywood venue called Offsunset of Gunner Safron and Stafford Schlitt (an entertainment industry executive and entrepreneur responsible for promoting and building the 1 Oak brand, respectively) has officially opened its doors. gates last Thursday and continued the celebration two days later on Saturday September 7th. 25.

“In general, social media and all of those apps took away the lively and present side of nightlife, and for me that was very important when conceptualizing the space,” says Schlitt. He and his team spend their nights at the club introducing themselves to each other, hoping to connect “like spirits” so that connections and conversations flourish. “We want to use this space as a connector,” he says.

An area inside Offsunset includes a large portrait of model Hailey Clauson, photographed by Julien Herrera.

Courtesy of Off Sunset

The “Off” in the name of the show is an acronym for “only friends and family” in a nod to its uber-exclusivity: cell phones and photographs are prohibited, making the magic of its interior impossible on social networks . Every Thursday and Saturday night, the co-founders and their team of hospitality-focused entrepreneurs collaborate on a highly intentional guest list, which is designed around the mix of industries and people adjacent to the industry would make. the most diverse “salad” (as Schlitt puts it) on any given night.

Tom Holland (left) and Diplo off Offsunset.

Courtesy of Chandler Allen / BFA.com

For example, during its two opening nights, September 23 and 25, the venue hosted The Chainsmokers, NBA players Dwight Howard and Ben Simmons, Demi Lovato, models Jordun Love, Presley Gerber, Josephine Skriver. and Serena Kerrigan. , among others. On Thursday Diplo performed, while on Saturday DJs Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat were the surprise musical acts. From models to photographers, entrepreneurs to celebrities, the mission behind Offsunset is to cultivate a space that offers a private salon experience to those who are privileged to be invited.

“We wanted a small space with a highly organized, like-minded crowd that could bring back that Hollywood feeling. And when I say Hollywood, it’s not just the celebrities, it’s also the people behind the scenes. Producers, creatives and stylists. We wanted a space recognized by people that could bring back that legendary feel, ”Schlitt said.

The DJ booth is located to the side, so music is never the main focus, although Schlitt and his partners encourage fellow musicians to perform at Offsunset around anytime they want, whether to test a new song for a small crowd or if they are available on a random Thursday or Saturday night. The show lineup, Schlitt says, is “really, really straightforward, it can be just plain text if you’re in town,” adding, “We’re leaving the DJ booth open for all of our friends who want to jump on it.

The atmosphere inside, Schlitt attests, is comfortable and warm, “like someone’s living room,” and is designed to illustrate the transition from old Hollywood of yesteryear to that of today. (An image of Los Angeles-born model Hailey Clauson, reinterpreting an iconic photo of Brigitte Bardot, is one example.)

Dena Gallucci, Kelsey Merritt, Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver at Offsunset.

Courtesy of Chandler Allen / BFA.com

Cocktails like a mule of tequila are available at the venue’s half-moon bar, and 10 open booths – five on each side – invite fluent conversations, uninhibited by a turned back or tall cabinet.

Says Schlitt: “It’s important to me that people leave with a good feeling of going out because the purpose of going out back then was not to take pictures on social media – it was to meet new people. , make new friends, develop new projects, and just have a good time and let go.

Offsunset is right next to Greenblatt’s Deli, now closed, so plan other meals after the club now that it’s closed.