Inside Inaaya’s birthday party: hugs from Taimur, tattoo for Ibrahim Ali Khan and love from Kareena Kapoor. See the pictures | Bollywood

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turned four on Wednesday and on occasion, her parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu threw a unicorn-themed party for her. The birthday party brought together many family and friends including Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia.

The birthday girl wore a pink dress with a matching headband to her party. A preview of Inaaya’s dress was shared by Soha through her Instagram Stories earlier today. She also shared a photo of a sign placed at the party. The painting read: Welcome to the land of the unicorn of Inaaya.

Guests also shared photos from the party. Kareena shared photos of her son Taimur and stepson Ibrahim Ali Khan getting tattoos on their arms. The photo was originally shared by Ibrahim with the caption, Only Person I would have matching tattoos with. Taimur smiled broadly as he and Ibrahim posed for the cameras. She also shared a photo of Taimur hugging Inaaya.

From left to right: Taimur and Ibrahim Ali Khan get tattoos, Taimur kisses Inaaya, Kareena Kapoor poses with Neha Dhupia while Taimur photobombs them and Kareena-Neha poses with Soha Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, Neha took a closer look at the party decor and shared a boomerang video of her daughter Mehr sitting on a small white chair. Mehr wore a hair clip with colorful ribbons attached. Neha also shared a photo of Mehr planting a kiss on Inaaya’s head. She also posed with Soha and Kareena, with colorful balloons and an inflatable inflatable house in the background. A swing could also be seen at the party.

A preview of Inaaya’s birthday party.

Neha Dhupia shared photos from Inaaya’s birthday party.

Kareena had also taken her youngest son Jeh with her to the party. The paparazzi had photographed the mother-son duo leaving their home and heading towards Soha’s house.

Soha previously revealed that Inaaya shares a close bond with Taimur and Jeh. Speaking to a major daily, Soha said that Inaaya listens to Taimur a lot, she tries to copy everything he does and wants to be faster than him. As they say, when you have an older brother or sister, you try to learn faster. Speaking to Zoom Digital about Inaaya’s bond with Jeh, Soha said earlier this year that she is very caring and protective. She is going to be an amazing older sister.