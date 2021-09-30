What can I bring to the Austin City Limits Music Festival?





AUSTIN (KXAN) The first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival is almost here, and this year’s festival has an updated list of allowed items. Its official: Austin City Limits has the license to organize the 2021 festival

According to the ACL website, bags should be clear plastic, vinyl or pvc and no larger than 12 ″ x 12 ″ x 6 ″. Bags will be limited to small handbags, tote bags and drawstring bags. Framed backpacks and backpacks with multiple pockets are not allowed. Small purses and fanny packs don’t need to be see-through until they have more than one pocket and are no larger than 4.5 “x 5.5”. All bags will be searched prior to entry. Although umbrellas are not allowed, it is suggested that you bring a rain poncho, as two to five inches of rain is expected throughout the weekend, along with concerns about the risk of flooding and lightning strikes . READ MORE: What’s Austin City Limits’ plan for the likelihood of heavy rain this weekend?

A printed negative COVID-19 result or proof of full COVID-19 vaccination is required to enter the festival. Personal hand sanitizers are permitted and masks will be required in some areas. ACL offers festival food, drinks, and treats from Austin’s favorite restaurants, but remember that food and drink of any kind, including alcohol, as well as glass containers and coolers, are not allowed. not allowed. Empty reusable aluminum or plastic water bottles are permitted. Hydration packs are also allowed, and while they don’t need to be transparent, they should be emptied of all liquids and have no more than two pockets in addition to the one containing the water reservoir. Basic consumer grade cameras are allowed, but cannot have removable lenses or other accessories, including monopods, selfie sticks, tripods, and GoPro mounts. Professional cameras, drones and professional audio or video recording equipment are prohibited. What happened the last time ACL was canceled due to rain?

Strollers, Frisbees, chairs, binoculars, blankets, sheets and towels are allowed at the festival. Leave carts, carts, hammocks, tents, bicycles, skateboards, scooters, and any personal motor vehicles at home, as they are not permitted at ACL. The same goes for hammocks, tents, awnings or shade structures of any kind, as well as pets, unless they are service animals. Sunscreens in non-aerosol containers are allowed in the festival in the size of 3.4 ounces or less. Aerosol containers of any kind are prohibited. Over-the-counter drugs are permitted in limited quantities. If you need prescription drugs at the festival, a container labeled by a pharmacy should be presented to the medical staff at each entrance gate. Illegal and illicit substances, weapons, fireworks, explosives of any kind, large chains and spiked jewelry are prohibited. What is the plan to keep the Austin City Limits festival safe?

Visit ACL website for more details.

