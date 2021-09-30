Why Aditya Singh Bhadoria turns heads in Bollywood

India is home to many forms of performing arts and crafts, different styles of music, dance, theater, etc. And Bollywood is the perfect amalgamation of it all. The decades-old industry has always encouraged and inspired artists and nurtured and brought performance art to the general public. But like art, Bollywood continues to evolve with the times. We are entering a new generation of Bollywood that is more diverse, daring, creative and talent-driven. And one of the emerging stars of this daring generation is Aditya Singh Bhadoria.

The former winner of the Rubaru Mr. India 2018 competition is turning heads in the industry today. A small town boy with big dreams, Aditya Singh Bhadoria is emerging as a name to watch. But Aditya hasn’t easily reached where he is today. Originally from the small village of Jampura in Madhya Pradesh, Aditya had big dreams and aspirations, but had no connection or contact in the industry. However, what he had was the passion, determination and the willingness to work hard and give it all. With her hard work backing up her undeniable talent, Aditya gradually started to get noticed by designers.

After winning Rubaru Mr. India, Aditya Singh Bhadoria was approached to star in various campaigns. Her initial work with brands was hugely successful and solidified her reputation as a rising star. The latest hit Hindi music video Dil Main Basaya, where Aditya stars as the male lead opposite Sana Khan, garnered over 10 lakhs of views on YouTube in just two weeks. In this video, Aditya perfectly plays the part of a romantic, rambling cafeteria worker and engages us with her acting. His portrayal of the character made him a huge hit with young people, who can’t wait to see him on the big screen.

Aditya Singh Bhadoria represents the talented youth of India, vibrant and vivacious. His childish charm, bright eyes, and irresistible beauty have made him popular among the public, and the industry is taking note. Without a godfather in the fellowship, Aditya gradually rose through the ranks thanks to the merit of courage and hard work. With his superior acting chops and good looks, he’s set to become the country’s next crush.

In the years to come, we’re sure Aditya Singh Bhadoria will be the name on everyone’s lips in Bollywood, and we can’t wait to cheer her on on this journey.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No LM journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

