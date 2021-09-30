How Tom Hardy shaped ‘Let There Be Carnage’ – The Hollywood Reporter

Over a decade ago there was a crisis on the plateau of Bronson, the crime drama starring then-unknown Tom Hardy. An actor had given up at the last minute, leaving Hardy without a stage partner for a moment now signature in the 2008 film.

The Bronson The team rushed to find a solution and settled on an idea: what if Hardy played both roles at the same time?

“He had these pages five to ten minutes before shooting this scene, and it’s only one take,” recalls Kelly Marcel, who worked as a screenwriter on Bronson. “I was like, ‘Oh my God. He’s my favorite actor in the world. You can write anything for him and he can do it.

Years later, Hardy continues to juggle multiple roles as Eddie Brock and Venom in Venom: let there be carnage (October 1st). The film also sees him officially adding a new role to its repertoire. For the first time on a feature film, Hardy was given a story on credit, sharing it with Marcel, who wrote the screenplay and produced alongside the lead man.

Let there be carnage comes three years after the first Venom introduced the audience to struggling reporter Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote Venom. Critics didn’t particularly like the film, but audiences connected with Hardy’s overall performance and Venomsubversive humor. Venom outperformed with $ 856 million worldwide and kicked off Sony Pictures’ Marvel Character Universe, which will soon include the Jared Leto film. Morbius (January 28) too.

In 2018 Venom First, Hardy and Marcel approached Sony executives with an idea for a sequel, and they got the go-ahead to tell a story together. They looked at critics’ complaints and also looked at what audiences liked about the first one.

“A lot of the work then is done for you as an actor, because you live with the character as my partner writes it,” Hardy said of the process. “I’m just here to find solutions with it.”

Then they officially introduced the studio executives, with Hardy partially playing it.

“He can get Eddie to talk to Venom live,” Marcel notes. “He can change voice to voice and character to character just as quickly, like we’re having a conversation. It is quite breathtaking. “

When it came time to find a director, Hardy reached out to filmmaker Andy Serkis, who he told about the first film when it looked like motion capture technology could be used to bring Venom to life. (Venom did not ultimately follow the mocap route). Serkis was intrigued and recognized in Hardy an actor as immersed in a character that Serkis had become with roles such as Caesar in the Planet of the Apes trilogy and Gollum in the the Lord of the Rings movie theater.

“My job then was to catch this gold that he was basically throwing all over the place,” says Serkis.

On set, Hardy would record his lines as Venom right before a scene, then wear an earpiece so he could play the role of Eddie Brock in front of him. If necessary, Marcel would polish the lines on the fly and shout them out, giving the big-budget film a sense of agility.

“He has an agility that I have never seen,” notes producer Hutch Parker, also known for Logan and a number of X Men movie theater. “The first time I saw him do it, I remember turning to Kelly. “I can’t believe what I witnessed. I have never seen anything like it, even from a distance. It infuses an energy and vibrancy into cinema that you don’t usually get on really big movies. “

Tom Hardy and Kelly Marcel at the Venom first in 2018

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Hardy is the latest A-lister to take a hands-on approach to running their franchises. Paul Rudd was among the writers of Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) while Ryan Reynolds co-wrote Deadpool 2 and is known to do uncredited work on other films, passing up his latest hit free guy with scribe Matthew Lieberman.

“I am deeply invested in this particular franchise,” says Hardy. “If it’s successful, there is another to be done.”

Woody Harrelson joins the sequel as serial killer Cletus Kasady, who gains his own symbiote to become the villainous Carnage. He remembers Hardy being there for the night shoots even when he wasn’t on the call sheet.

“He doesn’t even play it and he’s there all night,” Harrelson said. “He really cared about him and he really put his heart into it. “

Before you even have a credit history on Let there be carnage, Hardy was known to be handy with the story on projects such as Mad Max: Fury Road (2015). First Venom, one of the most famous scenes was a last minute Hardy pitch. He saw Eddie Brock jump into a restaurant’s lobster tank and swallow. This time around, Hardy and Marcel were able to plan those ideas earlier.

“The conversation about the lobster tank was before we even got on the ground to film this time,” says Hardy. “We took so many opportunities to take advantage of the whole and the sandbox that was put in place as a team.”

As for Marcel, she always finds new ways to use Hardy’s special skills.

“Lobster Day was total chaos,” says Marcel. “You’ll find four or five in this movie. The film clings to this feeling of joy, fun and madness.

—Tiffany Taylor contributed reporting.