Eminem serves spaghetti to fans as new downtown Detroit restaurant opens

On Wednesday, a few lucky fans sampled Mom’s spaghetti served by hand by Eminem himself.

The Detroit rapper spent several minutes holding the window of the new Woodward Avenue restaurant, treating the first 10 fans in a long line of spaghetti boxes and take-out selfies as he opened the new restaurant inspired by the one of his bestselling words.

Eminem and his entourage quickly pulled away in a pair of SUVs, pursued Woodward to Beatlemania by packs of fans.

It was a rare public appearance by the generally reclusive star, part of a festive activity package that included the Cass Tech Marching Band parading on Woodward playing Eminem’s “Lose Yourself”.

Eminem refused to answer shouted questions from a reporter as he stood at the window.

Fans lined up several blocks before the restaurant officially opened at 5 p.m. Many had been camping since early in the morning.

The Detroit rapper’s spot is in the Union Assembly Restaurant, a newly opened restaurant on the ground floor of Little Caesars World Headquarters on Woodward Avenue, across from Comerica Park.

Mom’s Spaghetti walk-in window is in the aisle between Union Assembly and Fillmore. Above the window is a sign with a red heart, with a fork across and a scarf with the name “Mom’s Spaghetti” on it.

As the name suggests, the menu consists entirely of spaghetti, and it’s a straightforward menu with just a few items. There’s Mom’s Spaghetti for $ 9, Mom’s Spaghetti with Meatballs for $ 12, and a ‘Sghetti Sandwich for $ 11. A vegan option, depending on mamanspaghetti.com, is vegan ball spaghetti for $ 14. Vegan meatballs are made with black beans, quinoa, and sweet peppers. Drinks and water from Pepsi products cost $ 3 each.

The project is a partnership with Union Joints Restaurant Group, co-owned by Curt Catallo, his wife, Ann Stevenson, and managing partner Erich Lines. Union Joints also has long-standing suburban restaurants, Clarkston Union, Union Woodshop, Vinsetta Garage and more.

The restaurant is described as a “small bodega space” inside the Union Assembly. The seats are limited.

“The opportunity to build a permanent location based on an incredibly meta-benchmark was one that everyone at Union Joints, as a Metro Detroit restaurant group, took very seriously,” Catallo said in a press release. . “We were proud of the fact that we created a scratchy sauce that tasted like that of the pot, and cooking the noodles in a wok gives it that leftover pasta.”

On the second floor of Union Assembly is a merchandise store called Trailer, a nod to B Rabbit’s mobile home in “8 Mile.” Items include vintage Detroit clothing and shirts, mugs, and other Shady Records items.

The store will display rotating items from the Eminem Archives. The original rapper superhero costume from the “Without me” video clipand a pair of his custom Nike Air Jordan “Shady XV” sneakers.

Stevenson, Catallo’s wife, designed the Trailerspace.

Catallo described the trailer as “something that belongs to Detroit, and it feels good in that space.” It is described as a small space and will be limited to eight clients, or “Stans,” at a time.

TV teasers swirled last week, suggesting the opening of a permanent Mom’s Spaghetti in Detroit, possibly next to the Union Assembly.

The new restaurant takes its name from the famous opening verse of Eminem’s biggest hit, Lose Yourself from 2002. In the song, he describes a nervous rapper with sweaty palms, weak knees and an uncooperative stomach. with mom’s dinner.

Eminems’ association with Catallo dates back to at least 2010, when Catallos design agency Union AdWorks collaborated on a Chrysler commercial with a choir singing Lose Yourself. The ad was a prequel to the Eminems Super Bowl spot with Chrysler the following year.

In 2017, Union Joints created a Moms Spaghetti pop-up at the Shelter in downtown Detroit, a club where Eminem was performing at the time before world fame.

Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s manager, said in a statement that “the previous pop-ups were really a test for us to determine if there was enthusiasm for a Moms Spaghetti spot that would be open year round. “.

The new Eminem restaurant is three blocks from the former Kid Rocks Made in Detroit site, a Little Caesars Arena restaurant that closed in 2019 amid protests. The rap-rocker had been criticized by local activist groups for his support for President Donald Trump and an outburst on stage directed against Oprah Winfrey.

For more information on Moms Spaghetti, visitmamanspaghetti.comor call 313-888-8388.

