Eminem serves spaghetti to fans as new downtown Detroit restaurant opens

On Wednesday, a few lucky fans sampled Mom’s spaghetti served by hand by Eminem himself.

The Detroit rapper spent several minutes holding the window of the new Woodward Avenue restaurant, treating the first 10 fans in a long line of spaghetti boxes and take-out selfies as he opened the new restaurant inspired by the one of his bestselling words.

Eminem and his entourage quickly pulled away in a pair of SUVs, pursued Woodward to Beatlemania by packs of fans.

It was a rare public appearance by the generally reclusive star, part of a festive activity package that included the Cass Tech Marching Band parading on Woodward playing Eminem’s “Lose Yourself”.

Eminem refused to answer shouted questions from a reporter as he stood at the window.

Fans lined up several blocks before the restaurant officially opened at 5 p.m. Many had been camping since early in the morning.

The Detroit rapper’s spot is in the Union Assembly Restaurant, a newly opened restaurant on the ground floor of Little Caesars World Headquarters on Woodward Avenue, across from Comerica Park.

Mom’s Spaghetti walk-in window is in the aisle between Union Assembly and Fillmore. Above the window is a sign with a red heart, with a fork across and a scarf with the name “Mom’s Spaghetti” on it.

Eminem greets a customer at Mom's Spaghetti window on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

As the name suggests, the menu consists entirely of spaghetti, and it’s a straightforward menu with just a few items. There’s Mom’s Spaghetti for $ 9, Mom’s Spaghetti with Meatballs for $ 12, and a ‘Sghetti Sandwich for $ 11. A vegan option, depending on mamanspaghetti.com, is vegan ball spaghetti for $ 14. Vegan meatballs are made with black beans, quinoa, and sweet peppers. Drinks and water from Pepsi products cost $ 3 each.

