Commenting for IPL reminds me of the theater: Varun Sharma | Bollywood

After singing a host of comedic capers, Varun Sharma has now taken to sports commentary. The actor hosts the UAE stage of the Indian Premiere League (IPL) and works in a controlled bio-bubble in Mumbai. He compares the experience of animating to that of performing a play in front of a live audience.

He shares, I did theater for five to six years in Chandigarh and Delhi. When I got to Mumbai all the attention was on the movies and I missed playing plays. With a format like this, I can interact with the audience again. I’m having a lot of fun.

While Sharma enjoys this passage, he admits that it is quite difficult. It elaborates, There is a live audience watching and if you mess up, you are on your own. You must always be on your guard. It has a lot to do with the spontaneity of observation. There is no room for replays here. Everything you observe should be conveyed to the public in a humorous way.

What drove him to host IPL was his love for cricket. Speaking of which, actor Roohi says: Just like millions of other children, I was a cricket fanatic. I’m always. Cricket is in my blood. As a child, I admired cricketers and would be inspired by them. While we were in Jalandhar, playing ravine cricket was part of our routine. I couldn’t play for my school team but I was in local tournaments. I have also been awarded several times as the best defensive player.

So, would he ever want to star in a sports movie? Why not! he exclaims, adding that I should work really hard to learn the sport but I would love to do it.