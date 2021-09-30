Actor DaVinchi opens up about ‘Black Mafia Family’ and heads to Broadway

Actor Abraham D. Righteous (AKA, DaVinchi) is a first generation Hatian-American born and raised in Brooklyn, whose personality, beauty and raw talent have generated buzz in just three years.

"I didn't think I had a chance. I wasn't a child star or anything like that," DaVinchi said.

“Before I became an actor, I jostled myself. I was on the streets of New York promoting and doing stuff under the table. I also did my music. One day a friend of mine invited me to Los Angles to meet their manager. I felt like I was old [21]. And things took off from there.

After a series of smaller roles (The way back,Cultivated-ish), DaVinchi is featured in the highly anticipated series Black mafia familyfrom the executive producer Curtis “50 cents” Jackson and prolific executive writer-producer Randy Huggins.

BMF is inspired by the true story of two brothers, Demetrius Big Meech Flenory and a keen business sense of Terry South West T Flenory (DaVinchi), who was born on the poor streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s. The brothers’ vision influenced hip-hop and all the drug dealers around the corner.

BMF talks about the relentless pursuit of the American dream, capitalism, love and family. Da’Vinchi opened up about the show, his new Broadway show, and why everyone can do what they do..

BLACK COMPANY: Tell us about your role in Black mafia family? How were you selected for this role?

Da Vinci: In BMF I play Terry Flenory, he’s Big Meech’s little brother. I am the genius of our corrupt family operation. The streets weren’t the path Terry originally wanted to take. He really tried to go the school route. His mother even wanted him to take the road to school. But with the major pressure from his brother, it was as if he couldn’t refuse the high street vocation. Meech convinces him that the streets are his best bet in life. Basically there are no other options in life than this way of living. With his sense of the street and [my character’s] brains, we were able to change Detroit, other states, and then the whole country.

How I got the role, I auditioned for the role, I went to the tests and I got the role. It was not a long process. It was an audition. For some people, it was a much longer process. I was fortunate not to have to do all of that.

How does it feel to break into the industry as quickly as you did? Most don’t have the opportunities you have.

It’s true. This is an excellent question. I feel extremely grateful and blessed. I know that behind the scenes I put in a lot of work to stay disciplined. To me, it doesn’t seem as fast as a lot of other people see it. I have to look at reality. A lot of actors can live four lifetimes and not be able to do what I’ve done in one lifetime. It makes me feel like I have to pay it up front. I must reach out and help the next man up. That’s my goal. I have been extremely blessed. I am very lucky to be in this position so young.

You just mentioned that you do a lot of things to stay disciplined. What are the things you do in the background What are some of the things you do to hone your craft?

I have a limit to how much fun I have. And generally, I study, I work with different coaches. [I] read a lot, meditate, try to keep your feet on the ground as much as possible; not so caught up in this life. Behind closed doors, the way I live my life is not like that of a normal artist. It’s very controlled. I’m not going wild. Sometimes I go out, but it’s like out of season. It’s very controlled.

You’re going to Broadway this fall with the highly anticipated show, Thoughts of a colored man. Tell me about it.

Well, that was a really smart move. It shows a lot of reach. From going on screen and playing a drug dealer and telling that story, to now going to Broadway in New York. I think it’s a good training for my career. It’s a good setup. Thoughts of a colored man talks about the seven different emotions of a black man: anger, passion, lust, wisdom, love, happiness and depression. I think it’s a great approach to tell the story of a black man in this country through emotions. It’s pretty funny. On October 31, Broadway will change.

What do you want people to know about you other than that you are an actor?

I want people to know that I am neither better nor smarter than them. I am an ordinary man like everyone else. It is not impossible. I am the story of the outsider who comes to the top. I’m not doing anything you can’t do. When I was a kid I saw people on TV and thought they must have something that I didn’t own and that’s why I’m not there. No, that is not true at all. There are no big hits in reality. This is what I want people to know about me. I’m no better than you.

What words would you like to leave readers?

Follow your intuition.

You can check out Da’Vinchi on BMF on STARZ, Sundays at 9 p.m. EST.