Groundbreaking COVID-19 cases cited for cancellation of Aladdin’s Broadway performance





NEW YORK, Sept. 29 (Reuters) – A COVID-19 outbreak within Disney’s stage show “Aladdin” resulted in Wednesday night’s performance being canceled at the 11th hour, one night after production joined the return of Broadway’s greatest musicals after a hiatus caused by a pandemic. In a Twitter notice shortly before the curtain rises, producers said testing protocols detected an unspecified number of “breakthrough” infections among vaccinated members of “Aladdin” company in New York Amsterdam. Theater. “Because the well-being and safety of our guests, cast and crew are our top priority, tonight’s performance, Wednesday, September 29, has been canceled,” the tweet said, adding that tickets would be reimbursed at their points of purchase. He said the status of future performances of “Aladdin,” based on the 1992 Disney hit animated film, would be announced on Thursday. A large number of flagship Broadway shows, including “Hamilton,” “The Lion King,” “Wicked” and “Chicago,” reopened in mid-September, some 18 months after the COVID-19 crisis forced an unprecedented closure of New York City. life theater community. “Aladdin” had just joined the fray on Tuesday. Under the health safety rules exchanged between theater unions and producers, the cast and crew of Broadway shows are required to provide proof of vaccination or a valid exemption to work, and must be tested for coronavirus all the three days. Spectators and stagehands are required to wear masks throughout performances. The 74th annual Tony Awards, skipped during the 2020 season due to the shutdown, was held Sunday in a four-hour ceremony celebrating the reopening of Broadway. According to the New York Times, Wednesday’s cancellation was the first and only confirmed for a reopened Broadway production since “Springsteen on Broadway” kicked off the industry’s comeback in June. Reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York; Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; edited by Richard Pullin Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

