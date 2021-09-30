Westport Fair’s New Fall Celebration Announces Schedule of Events – Fall River Reporter





While not as big as the famous Westport Fair, the upcoming fall celebration will still be a lot of fun for everyone. The full-sized Westport Fair has been canceled in the past two years due to the pandemic, prompting the fair to hold a smaller event for October. The Westport Fair Fall Celebration will take place on Friday October 15, Saturday October 16 and Sunday October 17. Depending on the fair, there will be daily farm tractor pull-ups, garden tractor pull-ups, horseshoe and corn hole tournaments, food vendors, craft vendors, daily entertainment and the annual chicken barbecue on Saturdays (advance sales only). A Blue Angels Car Show and Touchdown Truck will also take place. Sunday will be the day of family fun. They will also host the annual flower and vegetable competition. Submit your exhibitions on Friday 10/15 from 2 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. Schools in Westport, Kindergarten to Grade 4, will be decorating scarecrows for display all over the course. All CDC and COVID 19 Health Council regulations will be followed, a statement said. Westport Fair Schedule Friday October 15, 2021 – Doors open at 6 p.m.

6 p.m. Blue Angels Car Show – (rainy date Saturday 2 p.m.-5 p.m.)

Horseshoe tournament at 7 p.m. – Registration begins at 6 p.m.

7 p.m. – True-lite rock band

7:00 p.m. – 4,030 lb Slab Draws – Registration begins at 6:00 p.m.

Closing of the fair at 10 p.m. Saturday October 16, 2021 – Doors open at 11 a.m.

11 am-1pm Touch – A – Truck

1 p.m. – 725 lb garden tractor – 12 and under – register at noon

1:00 p.m. – 6000 lb farm tractor – noon registration

12 p.m.-1 p.m. Toe Jam Puppet Band

1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Billy Leetch, acoustic guitarist & singer

4-7 p.m. Taylor Cormier – Frank Sinatra Singer

4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.- Annual Chicken BBQ – Advance sales only !!

Doors close at 7 p.m. Sunday October 17, 2021 – Doors open at 11 a.m.

1 p.m.-4 p.m. Family fun day-

1:00 p.m. Cornhole Tournament – registration begins at noon.

11am Southshore Tractor Tire

1:00 p.m. – 6,030 lbs of slab pull – registration begins at noon

12h mad scientist

2 p.m. Wicked Weezy Entertainment – Karaoke

Closing of the fair at 4 p.m. The exhibition grounds are located at 200 Pine Hill Road in Westport. Free parking is available on the north side of the fair. Animals are not allowed on the exhibition grounds. Service animals are the only exception. Admission is $ 5 per day. Children 12 and under are free. The money raised by the fair is used to run the fair, reinvest in the fair grounds, distribute to senior graduates in the form of college scholarships and other donations to the city.

