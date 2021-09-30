Movies and music make a comeback on the Town of Leland’s fall entertainment lineup





Charlotte’s ACE Party Band will perform on October 7 at Leland’s Founder’s Park as part of their Live at the Park musical series. (Port City Daily / Courtesy photo) LELAND Free entertainment is coming to Leland this fall, as the city brings back its concert and film series starting Thursday, September 30. After taking a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic, when state protocols restricted gatherings, Live at the Park will host three outdoor groups at Founders Park (113 Town Hall Dr.) over the coming month. . The first show kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, with Chocolate Chip & Company Band from Myrtle Beach. The seven-piece keytarist has included pieces across pop hits over the past five decades, from soul and rock to R&B and pop. Concerts will continue on October 7 with Charlotte’s ACE Party Band (R&B, hip-hop, Top 40, country, rock, pop) and Salisbury beach band The Tonez on October 28. After a scaled-down spring relaunch, Movies in the Park will return as well, with three films until the end of the year: October 2, “Raya and the Last Dragon”; October 16, “Hocus Pocus”; December 11, “Elf”. We were so happy to bring the community together again for our concerts and movies at Founders Park, Mayor Brenda Bozeman said in a statement. If the last year and a half has taught us anything, it’s that we were stronger together. We look forward to celebrating this renewed sense of community and the people who make Leland so special with music and movies under the stars. Pets and alcohol are not allowed, but lawn chairs, blankets and coolers are welcome. Do you have any advice or comments? Send an email to [email protected] Want to know more about our staff? Subscribe now, then sign up for our newsletter, Wilmington Wire, and get the headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.

