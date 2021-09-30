Bollywood Roundup: Ranbir Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Kirti Kulhari, and more …

Ranbir Kapoor celebrates 39th birthday in Rajasthan with Alia Bhatt

Jaipur– Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 39th birthday at a beautiful resort near the Jawai Dam in the Pali district of Rajasthan with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

Bhatt, in fact, posted the photo of the place sitting on the banks of the dam and wrote “Happy birthday my life”. Alia’s mother Soni Razdaan also joined them on occasion.

The couple landed in Jodhpur three days ago and since then have been traveling to different places. The two were seen enjoying the hills of Jawai Leopard.

Love birds, according to sources, are on the hunt for the perfect wedding destination for their long-awaited wedding.

Bhumi Pednekar: Always Wanting Films That Present Women Correctly

Bombay– Actress Bhumi Pednekar says she wants to make films that correctly portray women and thanks the directors she has collaborated with as they share the same vision for societal change.

Bhumi began her journey in Hindi cinema with the hit film ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ in 2015. She was later seen in films such as’ Toilet: Ek Prem Katha ‘,’ Son Chiriya ‘,’ Shubh Mangal Saavdhan ‘,’ Bala ‘, and’ Sandh Ki Aankh ‘among others.

The actress is now eagerly awaiting her next composition, which features’ Mr. Lele ‘,’ Badhaai Do ‘and’ Raksha Bandhan ‘.

The actress said, “I’ve always been very confident in my film choices. I’ve always wanted them to be different and unique, preferably with a message and most importantly, that they portray women correctly.

Bhumi added: “As a woman, I think it is my duty to choose scripts that represent women with a lot of dignity. I am happy that I had the chance to play such characters thanks to the fantastic scripts. that were offered to me.

Kirti Kulhari leads ‘act for the camera’ session at the Himalayan Film Festival

Leh– Actress Kirti Kulhari presented an insightful and interactive ‘Acting for the Camera’ session at the closing ceremony of the Himalayan Film Festival in Ladakh.

The actress has spoken on a wide range of topics from her theater experience, her choice of films, and her journey so far as an actor.

When asked to shed some light on the socially relevant films she’s made, Kirti said, “Cinema is a very powerful medium to bring about change and that’s why I do what I do. do. For me, being an actor is about bringing about change. As an actor, I’m here to talk about things that matter to me and how I feel for the greater good of society.

She added: “For me, what is important is that each individual, whether male or female, is empowered. The film ‘Pink’ for example is about consent. I know that when I make a film like ‘Pink’, even if it makes 10 people think about the idea of ​​consent, we won. The thought of each individual matters.

Kulhari also spoke about the increased opportunities thanks to OTT: “I never had my due before OTT. I’m very happy now to be here, at a time when so many new faces, new talents are entering the industry not only as actors but also as directors and screenwriters.

Madhuri Dixit gives free ‘Garba’ classes at her line dance academy

Bombay– Madhuri Dixit Line Dance Academy announced free “Garba” classes to celebrate the spirit of Navratri.

The Dance with Madhuri Academy created the # 2021GarbaExperience campaign. The online dance academy will also be giving free classes where the public can learn Garba’s classic steps from top choreographers.

Sharing his thoughts on the ‘Garba’ campaign, Madhuri Dixit said: “People are eager to play Garba, but the threat of the pandemic is still not over.”

“Dance with Madhuri wanted to make sure people didn’t miss the opportunity to do so and so we provided a platform where people can stay safe in their homes while having fun playing and learning Garba from the better, ”she added.

Audiences can enter the dance competition and the top 9 performances will be featured one by one each day on their social media platform from October 7-14 and receive free academy membership and certificates. A grand winner will receive a personalized video message from Madhuri Dixit herself.

Singer and actress Amika Shail gets ready for “Intention”

Bombay– Singer-turned-actress Amika Shail has finished filming the first web movie program titled “Intention.” As the actress finds her space on OTT, she says such platforms give a chance to tell stories that are otherwise unconventional and lack visibility in mainstream feature films.

Speaking about the film, Amika said, “This film is an edge of the siege thriller that will keep viewers hooked on what may happen the next moment. The story is very fresh, and it’s about three friends who have been hired for theft – but end up trapped in the house where they entered to steal, and are murdered one by one. I’m sure viewers will enjoy it every moment. “

The actress who was last seen on Alt Balaji’s show ‘Hai Taubba: Chapter 3’ trying out a central role said: “The best part of the OTT boom is that unconventional stories become great boring. “Shaped to be presented. The audience can also see something different from the mundane stories that have often been seen in Bollywood. I hope this new era of cinema will be here to stay even after the pandemic is over,” said Amika signing for the moment.

The web film “Intention” also features Ali Asgar, Rahul Dev, Brahma Mishra and Ruslaan Mumtaa, among others. (IANS)