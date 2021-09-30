Entertainment
How 6 Hollywood producers filmed during the pandemic (video)
Six Hollywood producers joined TheWrap for TheGrill 2021 to discuss how they overcame the shock the COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted on the entire film industry.
The discussion was moderated by Stacey Sher of Shiny Penny Productions and Van Toffler of Gunpowder & Sky. Joining them were Brenda Gilbert from BRON, Jeff Clanagan from Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Productions, Mary Viola from Wonderland Sound & Vision and Mike Larocca from Joe & Anthony Russo’s AGBO.
SAG-AFTRA’s National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland also spoke, who has represented the guild of actors in building the COVID-19 security protocols that have governed film and television shoots since their reboot in September 2020.
All of the producers had projects that were halted when the pandemic stop was ordered in March 2020, but the process of restarting these projects as part of a new normal where COVID-19 was still a real threat could change enormously from one project to another. Gilbert said BRON faced this challenge when restarting projects of varying budget sizes, each with their own unique challenges when implementing COVID protocols and raising funds for insurance.
We don’t have corporate backing, so we really had to think creatively and innovatively to adapt to safety and… how that impacted every crew member, ”he said. she declared. We have one foot in India with our filmmaking approach first and also have our multiple studio partners, so we really had to think about how COVID affected every aspect of production in terms of budgets.
There were also challenges for productions abroad. Some challenges were just about casting as Toffler had two Gunpowder & Sky productions filming in Canada which took longer to get going as they had a harder time finding actors ready to quarantine for two weeks before filming in. the framework of the protocols. Larocca has recounted how Anthony Russo also had to quarantine himself after his driver tested positive while doing scouts in Prague.
There were also challenges for different types of productions, like stand-up comedy specials. Clanagan was due to produce one with Kevin Hart for the comedian’s stand-up tour, which would be released on Netflix. But when the pandemic canceled it, Laugh Out Loud had to improvise.
“We rented an outdoor rooftop restaurant above a hotel in Hollywood that could seat around 25 people, so we did around 75-80 shows over 30-40 days, day in and day out,” he said. -he declares. “So by the time we were ready to do production, we had perfected it. The city had to get out because it was before the vaccinations, even though we only had 20-25 people in the audience. Everyone had to wear masks so that the laughter was muffled. “
But the pandemic has also brought about changes in the status quo that could endure in the long term. Crabtree-Ireland noted that virtual and self-recorded auditions have become commonplace in the industry thanks to the shutdown.
“On the one hand, it allowed the actors to consider more opportunities,” he said. “On the other hand, there are a lot of issues associated with self-recording that we are trying to resolve now in terms of how they can be done in a manner respectful of the performers and expect them to be. their own home producer. “
Watch the full roundtable here.
For more than a decade, TheWraps Grill event series has led the conversation about the convergence of entertainment, media and technology, bringing together journalists to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing content in the era. digital. Tailored for C-Suite and high profile attendees, TheGrill presented by WrapPRO, features a unique series of curated discussions, industry panels, and virtual network activations that explore the ever-changing media landscape. See the full panel and all content on Grill here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/6-hollywood-producers-got-filming-213518850.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]