Positive coronavirus cases shut down Aladdin a day after it reopens





Aladdin held its first performance on Tuesday since Broadway was shut down for the pandemic. On Wednesday, the show was canceled due to several positive coronavirus tests. Disney Theatrical Productions announced the cancellation half an hour before the curtain, saying that thanks to our rigorous testing protocols, groundbreaking cases of COVID-19 were detected in Aladdin’s company at the New Amsterdam Theater. Disney has said it is refunding tickets purchased and is not yet sure if or how future performance might be affected. We will continue to provide support to affected members of the Aladdin Society as they recover, the company said in a statement.

The cancellation is the first missed performance of a Broadway show for Covid-related reasons since theaters began reopening in late June. But There Have Been Missed Shows Off Broadway Second Stage canceled several representations of Rajiv Josephs Suresh Letters, citing an exposure of COVID-19, then postponed the opening of the room after resuming performances with a liner. And in Atlanta, a touring production of Hamilton had to cancel a performance due to positive coronavirus tests. All actors and crew in Broadway companies should be fully immunized, as should all Broadway audiences. When breakthrough cases do occur, some productions have been able to continue with a combination of backstage testing and liners. For example, Waitress tested positive in her cast before her first performance, but was able to use testing to determine that the rest of the cast was OK, and then continue with an understudy. Aladdin had had to deal with complications from the coronavirus in the run-up to its reopening. The boisterous performance of the first night, with an audience including Kristin Chenoweth and the show’s composer, Alan Menken, and librettist, Chad Beguelin, featured three understudies. The crowd didn’t seem to mind Friend Like Me, the big production act of Genies, got the audience to stand up. Michael James Scott, the actor playing the Genie, stood on the side of the stage, breathless, before shouting to the audience, by way of explanation, 18 months, people! 18 months!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/29/theater/aladdin-positive-coronavirus-broadway.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos