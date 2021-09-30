Dear Evan Hansen – The Minnesota Daily





While Cats will remain a nightmarish but campy musical adaptation from Broadway to Hollywood, Cher Evan Hansen fails to even stand out.

Those looking for another cat-level disaster from a Broadway to Hollywood musical are going to have to look elsewhere. Dear Evan Hansen is not as outrageous as Cats, perhaps because of his deficit. At least the film adaptation of Cats will make history for its nightmarish imagery and country subjects, as will other infamous box office failures from 1995’s Waterworld or 2003 Gigli, to name a few- a few. The legendary bad taste of these films contrasts with Cher Evan Hansen, who could be lost in history as soon as the Raids announce their dubious winners. There is, however, a striking similarity between Cats and Dear Evan Hansen, his misguided cast. It wasn’t long before the headlines caught on with Ben Platt, 28, reprising his Tony Award-winning role as the titular protagonist of 17-year-old Dear Evan Hansens. To be clear, every criticism of this bad decision is valid. Evan Hansen gets nervous before asking his classmate to sign his casting, he gets intimidated using his high school locker and he has a habit of sitting in crisscross applesauce. Not only is it creepy to see an adult Platt navigate the cliché perils of a clumsy childhood, it’s just plain weird. Platt clearly contains impressive vocal talent, but those vocals alone aren’t enough to save the film, or even his own performance. The rest of the actors’ performances were just as dark with the exception of Julianne Moore, who plays Evan Hansen’s mother. The legendary actress was unsurprisingly able to cope with directing and writing so by heart that it almost felt self-generated. The other legendary actress in the mix, Amy Adams, is not able to do the same as Moore. Sadly, after the desperate Oscar bait of Hillbilly Elegy and Woman in the Window, a trivial thriller this summer, Cher Evan Hansen can now be considered Adams’ third consecutive bad movie. Dear Evan Hansen’s screenplay attempts to tackle a variety of serious social issues. Sadly, these inherently human social issues – the cruelty of adolescents, the complexities of mental health, and the economic dynamics of family life – are largely avoided in the service of a melodramatic and overly fictionalized plot that goes on for about 45 minutes of life. too much. The avoidance of any real social discussion or observation is paralleled in the design of Dear Evan Hansen’s production. The camera often follows the characters as they walk the halls of their high schools, passing posters that encourage queer pride and declare Black Lives Matter. Not once does the dialogue dare to touch on identity politics. After all, the story arc is already bogged down with enough half-baked subplots as-is. Yet these posters appear to be an aesthetic choice devoid of meaning. Like when Bumble gives its straight dating app users the choice to identify as LGBTQIA + allies or when suburban whites post Instagram infographics on redlining. Throughout the mess there are a few sporadic and welcome tone changes. One of them is a first musical number involving Evan Hansen’s only friend, Jared Kleinman (played by Nik Dodani). Jared brings comedic relief both during the musical number and each time he steps onto the screen, portraying two stereotypes at once (both an Indian kid wearing glasses in an AV club and the friend sardonic sassy gay) and Dodanis’ clever performance returns to the days of joy. The Ryan Murphy-created TV series has built a legacy using musical numbers to explore teenage involvement in tense social issues and shatter the identities of characters like Jared Kleinman. Reaching for laughs instead of tears and stretching her clichés into pure camp, Glee was a flawed but highly entertaining masterclass in high school melodrama. The longer it took for Dear Evan Hansen to move forward with his sappy final act, the more the thrill of Glee pop music I missed.

