Peter Dinklage (Cyrano): Oscar contender for best actor?





After winning four Emmys for “Game of Thrones”, Peter Dinklage could finally get his first shot at the Oscars. He is the main character of “Cyrano”, an adaptation of the musical of the same name, itself based on the 19th century play “Cyrano de Bergerac”. Since the film’s premiere at the Telluride Film Festival on September 2, Dinklage has increased in our Best Actor ratings, based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby users. As of this writing, he is in the nominating position, ranked fifth with a 19/2 rating. TO DISCUSSEmmy nominees who you think could end up Oscar nominees

Dinklage’s performance as the main character, who yearns for Roxanne (Haley bennett) but feels unworthy of her because of her appearance, has been described as “dashing” and “heart touching,” and he “confirms its charisma, vigor and versatility. “It doesn’t hurt that the film is directed by Joe wright, who led Keira knightley (“Pride and Prejudice”) and Saoirse Ronan (“Atonement”) to their first Oscar nominations and Gary Oldman (“The Darkest Hour”) to her first Oscar win. And the role of Cyrano de Bergerac has already been popular with the academy. Jose ferrer won the award for best actor for playing him in the 1950 film, then Gérard Depardieu was nominated for the 1990 adaptation. We currently have 13 leading media expert film journalists predicting Dinklage for a nomination: Thelma adams (Golden Derby), Clayton davis (Variety), Tim gray (Variety), Tariq Khan (Fox TV), Susan king (Golden Derby), Wilson’s moral (Black cinema and television), Michael musto (Queerty), Christophe rosen (Golden Derby), Keith simanton (IMDb), Sacha’s Stone (Daily rewards), Jazz Tangay (Variety), Anne thomson (IndieWire), and Peter Travers (ABC). However, neither of them predict that Dinklage will win again. But the film isn’t due out until New Years Eve, so there is still time for the actor to gain momentum. TO PREDICTOscar nominees 2022 until February 8

