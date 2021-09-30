



Ridley Scott says script for long-awaited sequel to his Russell Crowe-directed 2000 film Gladiator is already being written and is slowly getting closer to the top of her priority list. ” I have already [the next] Gladiator writing now, ”said the 83-year-old Oscar-nominated director Empire magazine. “So when I made Napoleon, Gladiator will be ready to go. The sequel was first announced in November 2018 and is set to follow Lucius, Lucilla’s son of Connie Nielsen and nephew of the power-hungry and immoral Commodus of Joaquin Phoenix. Lucilla and Lucius were both rescued by Maximus de Crowe from the embittered Roman Emperor before the gladiator passed with his own slain family. While promoting Men in black: international, producers Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald said HéUGys that the movie would pick up about 25 years after the original. Paramount is behind the film, with Top Gun: Maverick and The batman scribe Peter Craig writing the screenplay. He will follow Scott’s work on Musette, his drama Napoleon which explores the rise to power of the famous French military and political leader. This film will see the director re-team with Phoenix and Jodie Comer, who stars alongside Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in Scott’s. The last duel. The 20th Century Studios historical drama, based on the last legally sanctioned duel in French history, is set for release on October 15. Scott’s second film this year is the biopic drama directed by Lady Gaga and Adam Driver Gucci House, which also stars Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino and is due out in November.

