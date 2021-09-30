Disney World celebrates 50 yearsExBulletin

This week in 1971, Disney World opened its doors to visitors. Walt Disney secretly acquired 40 square miles of land and unveiled plans that would reshape the theme park industry and central Florida.

Disney World is the largest theme park in the world. Forty square miles of central Florida that it covers. It opened to visitors 50 years ago this week.

WALT DISNEY: As you can see from this map, we have a perfect location in Florida – almost in the very center of the state.

GREG ALLEN, BYLINE: Amusement parks have been around for centuries. By creating Disneyland and then, 16 years later, Disney World, Walt Disney imagined something new: the theme park. And it connects deeply with visitors.

Paulette Stinson has been to Walt Disney World about 20 times.

PAULETTE STINSON: We were talking about it. You always have that, like feeling in your stomach when you walk through the doors, you know (laughs)? It’s exciting every time, no matter how old you are.

ALLEN: When Disneyland opened in California in 1955, it quickly became a big hit. But the company soon realized that only 2% of visitors came from east of the Mississippi River. Walt Disney set out to find a location on the East Coast and eventually settled in Florida.

Rick Foglesong, professor emeritus at Rollins University and author of the book “Married To The Mouse,” says the interstate highway system drew him to Orlando.

RICK FOGLESONG: Roads were very important to the Disney company because they wanted to build a park that would be 10 times the size of Disneyland in California. That meant they were going to build such a big park that they had to import tourists from far and wide, from the East Coast, from the Midwest.

MARY DEMETREE: At that time, Orlando was more of a city of cows. And literally, when you walk down the Orange Blossom Trail, you can smell the orange blossoms.

ALLEN: Mary Demetree is the CEO of a real estate company founded by her father and uncle – the company which in the mid-1960s agreed to sell over 12,000 acres of undeveloped swamp land to a company whose identity has remained secret. Demetree says even her father has been kept in the dark. She says he found out who her buyer was when he saw him on the front page of the Orlando Sentinel.

DEMETREE: I can actually remember that when I was a kid and he said, I’ll be damned; it’s Disney.

ALLEN: Almost a month after the story broke, Florida Governor Haydon Burns held a press conference in Orlando to introduce the man who would remake central Florida.

HAYDON BURNS: Walt Disney, who will bring a new world of entertainment, fun and economic development to the state of Florida – Walt Disney.

ALLEN: Orlando and Florida have welcomed Disney with open arms. At the press conference, Governor Burns lobbied Disney for clues about his plans for the massive site. Disney wasn’t revealing anything.

DISNEY: Here, after taking a look at the pitch this morning, I say we’re starting over.

ALLEN: Walt Disney died a year later. And it was left to his brother Roy to realize his vision. In an unusual move at the time, the company took a cautious approach to preserving the wetlands on the site. It cost some $ 400 million to build. On October 1, 1971, Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom opened, and a few weeks later hosted a big party and parade.

ALLEN: The parade was led by songwriter and playwright Meredith Wilson. And he covered a hit from his musical “The Music Man”. Instead of 76 trombones, the group consisted of 1,076 high school orchestra members, including trumpeter Terry Lindsey, then a high school student.

TERRY LINDSEY: He led us, so to speak, down, you know, Main Street. But they had conductors all over Main Street – on rooftops, on blocks, in corners – because we couldn’t see. You know, we’re – we’re half a mile from the other end of the group.

ALLEN: Although Magic Kingdom was the first game completed, until his death Walt Disney had focused on what eventually became the second park, EPCOT. In 1966, just weeks before his death from lung cancer, he presented his vision for a city of tomorrow. In a film presentation, he described EPCOT as a planned community that would include a city center, residential, commercial and industrial areas, and interconnected transit systems.

DISNEY: It will be a community of tomorrow that will never be completed but will always showcase, test and demonstrate new materials and systems.

ALLEN: To build the city of tomorrow, the Florida legislature and governor agreed to give the Disney corporation the powers of a municipality – similar, according to author Rick Foglesong, to the powers exercised by Orlando.

FOGLESONG: Police, fire department, water, sewage, even the power to build a nuclear power plant or an airport – they were given those powers. And at the same time, they got immunities from external regulation.

ALLEN: Disney was given full control over the planning and building codes, which allowed them to complete the construction of Magic Kingdom in just 18 months. After Walt Disney’s death, plans for a city of tomorrow were scrapped, and EPCOT became another theme park. But the unprecedented amount of authority granted to Disney continues to this day. The creation of Disney World changed Florida, attracting over 20 million visitors each year. It also changed the theme parks and the entertainment industry.

Carissa Baker, an assistant professor who studies theme parks at the University of Central Florida, says Walt Disney pioneered the concept of synergy.

CARISSA BAKER: He created, I’m sure you know, the TV show “Disneyland” in 1954, which sort of sells the idea of ​​Disneyland. But all of those movies and TV shows that are on the “Disneyland” TV show, of course, were its previous properties. And now you’re sort of tying it all together. I mean, it was a pretty awesome synergy, I would say.

ALLEN: Baker says Disney World has also shown that by adding hotels and more attractions, theme parks could become vacation destinations, a place where families can spend a week or more without ever leaving the Disney bubble. .

Matt Jason from New York said it was his third time at Disney World since he first visited as a child. He and his family planned to spend five days there.

MATT JASON: Like, right now I’m leaving with my daughter so she can learn to be there and learn to love her.

ALLEN: A memory that you – favorite.

JASON: Mickey Mouse – that’s what I really knew – Mickey Mouse. I mean, I want to take a pic with Mickey Mouse. I want to go chill with him in his clubhouse.

ALLEN: Disney World has brought growth and jobs to the area, where over the past five decades, Orlando and other communities in central Florida have experienced the downsides. Officials have battled with Disney over the costs of roads, policing, and other services associated with the growth it has helped generate. And with the arrival of Disney, Orlando has linked itself to a service economy based on tourism.

Rick Foglesong saw the impact.

FOGLESONG: The average salary in the Orlando metro area is lower than the state average, which is lower than the national average. It is the legacy of tourism and relying on tourism as the basis of your economy.

ALLEN: For better or for worse, today Orlando, a former city of cows and citrus, is one of America’s most visited cities. And that’s thanks to one man and the biggest theme park in the world.

