Review: Titane is wild and wildly original cinema | Culture & Leisure
” Titanium is a shock to the system.
Regardless of genre, decency or form, French writer-director Julia Ducournaus, winner of the Palme d’Or, is a thrilling and passionately defiant cinema that defies almost all explanation. Or at least, the explanation can hardly do it justice (a simple R rating either); it’s just something that has to be experienced. I can’t promise you’ll like it, but I’m not even sure the concept of like and dislike even applies to Titanium. And don’t worry, even with the violence and gore raging, no fainting has yet been reported during the screenings of Titanium, as was the case with his first film Raw.
Part of the reason it’s so hard to explain what Titanium is is that it continually changes shape. Even the official synopsis takes a pass and just gives a dictionary definition for the title. Ducournaus Titane has undertones of Lynchian sensuality and Cronenbergian madness, but it is also his. It is even quite funny sometimes.
The film begins by focusing on a girl, Alexia, who receives a titanium plate in her head after a car accident and quickly develops a lust for cars. We switch to a grown-up Alexia, played by the alluring Agathe Rousselle, who is a dancer in her thirties who does a job of sensually twisting into neon fishnets atop a muscular car adorned with flames. A fan follows her into the parking lot and when he forces himself on her, she kills him. To come down from the incident, she makes love with a car.
Neither the murder nor the adventure with the car are isolated incidents for Alexia. Aside from having to defend herself against predators at times, she’s also apparently a serial killer whose weapon of choice is the only metal wand she uses to pin her hair back. It’s all captivating enough and set to a pop and jumping soundtrack that might inspire some jealousy in Quentin Tarantino.
But the movie then changes abruptly when Alexia begins to rack up a body count on screen and becomes a hunted suspect, she decides to impersonate a boy (now an adult) who disappeared 10 years ago. She bandages her breasts and (surprise!) Her pregnant belly, cuts her hair, breaks her nose and shaves her eyebrows. The boy’s father, Vincent (Vincent London), immediately purchases Alexia as Adrian. And in another change of gears, soon Vincent and Adrian are living together.
This chapter moves away from murder and sex to talk about love, lies and acceptance (and also drugs). Vincent, aside from being a strong and stern leader of a group of young male rescue workers, yearns for a connection with his long lost son. He also seems to have a pretty bad habit of heroin, but he keeps it to himself at night.
Adrian / Alexia also essentially stops talking (although Rousselles’ eyes and movements are still so wild and captivating as ever) and the film focuses on Vincent, who blindly accepts this stranger as his son despite all the signs that something is wrong. not.
The strangest and perhaps the most shocking thing about the entire Titanium experience, which again includes vehicle impregnation, is that somehow you feel for Alexia and Vincent and their strange connection despite everything. Not everything works, but Titanium is a messy, provocative, and wild piece with an attitude and style that is never uninteresting.
Titanium, a Neon release in theaters Friday, is rated R by the Motion Picture Association of America for language, graphic nudity, disturbing material, sexual content, and strong violence. Duration: 104 minutes. Three out of four stars.
MPAA definition of R: Restricted. Children under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian.
