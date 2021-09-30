Entertainment
Pelosi meets actor Woody Harrelson as Democratic divide threatens Biden’s agenda
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Walks to the chamber for a vote, joined at left by actor Woody Harrelson, at the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 (AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite) J Scott Applewhite / AP
HHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi met actor Woody Harrelson on Wednesday during a week in which the Democratic divide threatens to sink President Joe Bidens Rebuilding a Better Social Spending and Infrastructure Program.
Harrelson was in Washington, DC, filming The White House Plumbers, an HBO series about the Democratic National Committee’s Watergate heist that led to the impeachment of Republican President Richard Nixons.
The actor, wearing a face mask under his nose, walked into Pelosis’s office on Wednesday afternoon and then snuggled up with her and other lawmakers. He did not directly say why he went to Pelosis’s office.
PELOSI COULD POST THURSDAY VOTE ON INFRASTRUCTURE
Pelosi is running a divided caucus this week in what some describe as perhaps the most difficult challenge of his legislative career. The Liberal Democrats are threatening to vote against a $ 1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which is due to go to a floor vote on Thursday, until the reconciliation bill of up to $ 12 billion. $ 3.5 trillion by Democrats gets a vote.
The future of both proposals rests in large part on the Democratic centrists. Joe Manchin from West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona, who have met with the president several times this week. Both senators, along with other centrist Democrats, have expressed opposition to some of the content and size of the spending envelope.
Harrelson is friends with Democratic Representative from Minnesota Dean Phillips, centrist and vice-chair of the bipartisan problem-solving committee, who was also with the actor on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.
Phillips told reporters Harrelson is on Capitol Hill to bring good humor to a place that needs it right now.
Harrelson isn’t the only Hollywood star to visit the Capitol recently. Earlier this month, Angelina Jolie met legislators lobby for the re-authorization of the law on violence against women.
Key words: New, Congress, Nancy Pelosi, Infrastructure, House Democrats
Original author: Emily brooks
Original location: Pelosi meets actor Woody Harrelson as Democratic divide threatens Biden’s agenda
