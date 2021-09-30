Hollywood man arrested after armed robbery and assault at California hotel – Southern Maryland News Net





On Friday, September 24, 2021, at 10:35 p.m., police responded to the La Quinta Inn and Suites located at 22769 Three Notch Road, California, for the reported armed robbery and assault. Police arrived at the scene and contacted the victim who said he was kicked and punched by several unknown suspects in the back of the hotel. During the altercation, the victim saw a suspect holding a handgun. The victim noticed that a suspect was also present during the assault, but that she did not participate in it. The victim reported that his wallet (containing $ 1,100), iPhone and phone case (valued at $ 300.00) were stolen. Police observed visible injuries on the victim. Officers contacted a citizen who overheard a woman say “Cory, stop it!” While the altercation was in progress. Video evidence from the facility was reviewed and police were able to identify two suspects, Cory Dare and Shanae Dorsey, who emerged from behind the facility shortly after the altercation. Dare was observed stomping on an object in the stairwell believed to be the stolen iPhone. The two suspects then enter hotel room 207 for a short time before exiting and then entering room 230. Officers then proceeded to the second floor and, while outside of room 230, heard a woman talking about a “gat”. After knocking on the door, Dare and Dorsey left the room and were taken into custody without incident and read their rights, which both subjects gave up and agreed to speak to detectives. Dorsey and Dare both confirmed that Dare was in a physical altercation with the victim, and Dare admitted to maliciously destroying the victim’s cell phone and hiding the victim’s wallet and money in one of the bedrooms. ‘hotel. Search and seizure warrants were executed in rooms 207 and 230 where detectives recovered the victims’ wallet, money, a broken iPhone and a brown protective iPhone case. Dorsey has not been charged. Cory A. Dare, 31, of Hollywood, has been charged with the following. ARMED ROBBERY

FLIGHT

ASSAUT-SEC DIPLME

THEFT: $ 100 UNDER $ 1,500

THEFT UNDER $ 100.00

MAL DEST PROP / VALU <$ 1,000













