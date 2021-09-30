Weekly roundup of entertainment-related events in San Juan County

The conference and exhibition on the foreign economy continues Thursday, September 30 through Friday, October 1 at Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The event includes an exhibit, breakout sessions, panel discussions, tours and more. Conference registration is $ 85, but admission to exhibits is free and open to the public. Call 575-635-5615 or visit outdooreconomie.com.

The first Southwest Apple Fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, September 30 and Friday, October 1 in downtown Farmington. The event features artists, food, vendors, live music, storytelling, and other activities. Free entry. Call 505-320-0615.

Ian rutter performs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 30 at Orchard Park in downtown Farmington as part of the Southwest Apple Fest. To free.

The designer market, featuring local vendors selling fresh produce, artwork, clothing, food and more, will be held from 11 a.m. to dusk on Thursday, September 30 at Orchard Park at the corner of Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington. Call 505-320-0615.

The country music festival takes place Thursday, September 30 through Sunday, October 3 at the Tico Time River Resort, just south of the Colorado border on US Highway 550. Headliners include the Devon Worley Band, Rick Trevino, Dave McElroy and Coffey Anderson . Special prices are available for ages 11 to 23, and children 10 and under are admitted free. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

The San Juan Jazz Society performs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 30 at Orchard Park in downtown Farmington as part of the Southwest Apple Fest. To free.

Barryn vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 pm Thursday, September 30 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Ian rutter performs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, October 1 at Orchard Park in downtown Farmington as part of the Southwest Apple Fest. To free.

Shawn Arrington’s blues band performs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 1 at Orchard Park in downtown Farmington as part of the Southwest Apple Fest. To free.

The artistic fall walk takes place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, October 1 in downtown Farmington as part of the Southwest Apple Fest. Dozens of artists and galleries will participate. To free.

Robert beck performs at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 1 at 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. No cover.

Still water occurs at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, October 1 at SunRay Park & ​​Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The road apples rally, the longest mountain bike race in the United States, takes place at 7 a.m. on Saturday, October 2 at Lions Wilderness Park, 5800 College Ave. in Farmington. The race has several divisions. Call 505-599-1184 for registration information.

A celebration of the garden and herbs will take place at 8 a.m. on Saturday, October 2 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park near Browning Parkway in Farmington. To free. Tours of the Xeriscape and Traditional Knowledge Garden will be offered, along with recipes and information on how to grow your own plants. Call 505-599-1422.

Farmington Farmers Market returns 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, October 2 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum in Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.

Shiprock Farmer’s Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, October 2 in the parking lot of the Chapter Hall in Shiprock. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or send an email to [email protected]

The Aztec Highland Games and the Celtic Music Festival 9 am to 5 pm return Saturday October 2 and Sunday October 3 at Riverside Park, 500 S. Light Plant Road in Aztec. The event features sports competitions, live music, dancing, food, vendors and more. Tickets cost $ 12 and $ 22. Call 505-716-3003.

Chile in October-fest presented by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 3 at Berg Park, 400 Scott Ave. in Farmington. The event features Chilean cuisine, vendors, live music, and a beer and wine garden. Tickets cost $ 15. Call 505-325-0279 or visit gofarmington.com.

The 11th edition of the Chocolate Affair will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 3 at the Farmington Museum in Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event benefits People Assisting the Homeless and features chocolate and wine tastings, appetizers, a live auction and live music by Breezin ‘. Tickets cost $ 30.

Comedy evening, starring James Junes and Chizz Bah, returns at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 2 at SunRay Park & ​​Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Tickets cost $ 18 and $ 25. Admission is limited to 16 years and over. Call 505-566-1205.

The FAFSA party will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, October 4 in the Suns Room near Mary’s Kitchen on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Financial aid office staff will be on hand to help applicants complete their forms. Call 505-566-3323.

Kirtland Farmers’ Market opens its season from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 4 in the Kirtland Town Hall parking lot, 47 County Road 6500 in Kirtland. Call 505-592-2551.

A bird watching session will take place at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park, near Browning Parkway in Farmington. The event is aimed at beginners and experienced bird watchers alike, and a walk through Animas and Berg parks is offered. To free. Call 505-599-1422.

The national celebration of the evening will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5 at Berg Park, 400 Scott Ave. in Farmington. The event features music, booths and family activities, and is designed to promote police-community partnerships. To free. Call 505-566-2344.

Farmington Farmers Market will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum in Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.

An open musical jam will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5 at the Three Rivers Tap & Game Room, 111 E. Main St. in downtown Farmington. To free. Call 505.325-6605.

Reyna Grande, author of “A Dream Called Home,” this year’s One Book, One Community pick at San Juan College, will discuss his work and answer questions via Zoom at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, October 5th. Visit sanjuancollege-edu.zoom.us/j/94361931573.

Shiprock Farmer’s Market will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6 in the parking lot of the Chapter Hall in Shiprock. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or send an email to [email protected]

The Aztec Farmers Market will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6 at Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. in Aztec. Call 505-634-6171.

Quiz night takes place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. To free. Call 505-278-8568.

José Villareal performs at 7 p.m. on Wednesday October 6 at Clancy’s Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. To free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or [email protected]