NFTs, 3D avatars, and the Metaverse are changing music and entertainment

It is undeniable that modern technological advancements have had a significant impact on the billion dollar music and entertainment industries. At a rapid pace, people are integrating technology into their daily lives, and one of the most significant advancements is the way consumers experience all that music, media, and entertainment has to offer. Whether they are recording artists, songwriters, producers or fans, the fields of technology and music are evolving and converging at the speed of sound.

Music streaming platforms and apps have radically changed the way artists distribute and market their music. Whether it’s SoundCloud or Spotify, streaming music to a global audience is easier and more accessible than ever. Budding artists no longer have to hunt for the best producers or listeners who love their music – now anyone has the opportunity to be successful.

Smartphones have also introduced a range of new capabilities for sharing music with audiences globally. Previously, music could only be created in studios with expensive recording equipment and thousands of dollars, but today the built-in recording settings and controls give artists an alternative form of production.

These are just a few examples of the impact of technology on record artists, creators and major media agencies. But technical advances in music and entertainment continue to evolve. Here are five ways artists, businesses, and creative agencies are leveraging technology to advance industries.

Tap into new audiences

The increase in the number of musical artists seeking to influence and invest in new ventures today is on the rise. For both artists and businesses, the industry is looking for inventive ways to reach new audiences and generate new sources of revenue. The metaverse is essentially the next generation of the Internet, a new virtual universe for users. This presents an opportunity for artists to reach fans through a variety of activities, including virtual concerts, merchandise sales, and other in-game / in-app activities.

Emphasis is also placed on opening up more business opportunities at the intersection of music and games, with immersive online environments representing a new opportunity to reach fans through virtual communities for shared music experiences. . Overall, the metaverse presents a revolutionary opportunity for artists focused on creative collaborations and income-generating business experiences.

A new avenue to monetize

As tech giants usher in the next generation of the internet, more brands, artists, and agencies are starting to fully understand the huge opportunity that the metaverse presents for many artists. The metaverse economy will not only consist of companies selling digital goods to users, but it will also likely consist of peers selling to peers. For the most part, this is a free market, user-driven economy, but non-fungible tokens (NFT) are changing the landscape. Not only does NFT give artists more control over their art, but also the ability to track exactly where royalties should go – and faster. As artists are urged to use the metaverse as a marketplace to better control and capitalize on their craft, they are monetizing not only their songs, but digital goods as well.

Digital NFTs and Wearable Devices Gain

At a high level, the metaverse serves as a playground for brands to transcend the limits of the physical world and experience their most fantastic and creative aesthetics in a limitless space. Most brands are digitally driven businesses, so tapping into the metaverse could be the next step in developing their digital identity, branding and content and expanding their products that connect with consumers digitally. .

As NFTs continue to generate interest, musicians like Shawn Mendes, Kings of Leon and Grimes have dived into the popular NFT trend, joining the ranks of the fashion world and fine art collectors. Record artists, record companies and major music companies use NFTs to reinvent themselves and interact with fan bases. In addition, NFTs have opened up new possibilities in which musicians can monetize themselves. As for the best artists like Snoop dogg, the creation and sale of NFT gives creatives direct control over the future sales and resales of their art. As for fans, these digital assets guarantee a new way to support their favorite creators and gain exclusive access to products not everyone can have. (Full disclosure: Shawn Mendes, Kings of Leon, Grimes, and Snoop Dogg are Genies customers.)

Ultimately, the metaverse is an area of ​​digital culture and identity for brands to further discover their potential and reach consumers in new and innovative ways with a focus on digital products.

Increased 3D avatars for fan engagement

If you’ve ever attended a virtual event, happy hour, or business meeting using a digital avatar, then you’ve already got a head start. As for the top artists on the record, having their own personal avatar has also become a form of self-expression and a new avenue for fan engagement.

Today, artists and agencies feel the unique responsibility of ensuring a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem around music. For many, it is critical that the artists and the creatives they represent continue to benefit from digital media and technology. Specifically for 3D avatars, their personalization has become a unique opportunity for fan engagement, self-expression, and next-gen experiences. By taking advantage of 3D avatars, artists can create virtual “identities” which they can then use on various digital platforms. These avatars allow fans to have an online affiliation with an artist, fostering loyalty and engagement in the virtual world.

Overall, the Metaverse presents artists, creators, founders, futurists, and consumers with an opportunity and potential for increased social connection, experimentation, entertainment, and ultimately profit.