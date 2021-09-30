Colonial presents comedy, music; Dressage in Devon takes place all weekend [Events roundup] – Local daily

The following events are planned this weekend across the region:

The Colonial Theater, Phoenixville, presents back-to-back evenings of live entertainment featuring comedian Preacher Lawson Thursday at 8 p.m. and Five for Fighting with a string quartet, opening act Elizabeth and the Catapult, Friday at 8 p.m. h Lawson is best known for his appearance in NBC’s Season 12 “America’s Got Talent,” where he advanced to the finals. He did a special stand-up for BET + in 2019 and currently stars in the NBC series “Connecting” and the Nickelodeon competition show “Unleashed”. Five for Fighting is the project of singer-songwriter John Ondrasik, who writes personal songs that include social messages, invoke the human spirit, and make an emotional connection. Five For Fightings’ breakthrough came in 2001 with the Grammy-nominated song Superman. For tickets and more information see thecolonialtheatre.com.

The Devon Dressage and Autumn Festival continues throughout the weekend at the Devon Horse Show Grounds, 23 Dorset Road, Devon. Dressage has been called poetry in motion and ballet on horseback. Its beauty dates back hundreds of years. Dressage is a French word meaning training and describes the sequential development of flexibility, obedience and strength in horses. The result is a mind-boggling blend of power and artistry. Competition involves a series of movements based on horse action, much like competitions in gymnastics or figure skating. For times and ticket information see dressageatdevon.org.

The Reading Liederkranz Oktoberfest starts on Wednesday 29 September and ends Sunday at the club, 143 Spook Lane. Dave Kline and the Mountain Folk Band will perform on Wednesday evening, followed by the Continentals on Thursday, Alex Meixer Band on Friday, John Stevens Polka Band on Saturday afternoon, BB and the Polkahaus on Saturday evening and Fred Ziwich and International Sound Machine on Sunday. . The menu will include cutlets, roast pork, bratwurst, goulash and more. Hours of operation are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $ 15 at the door. For more information, see lectureliederkranz.com.

The Genesius Theater presents “Bright Star”, a musical written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, from Friday to October 10 in its performance hall at 153 N. 10th St., Reading. The show tells a great story of love and redemption in the southern United States in the 1920s and 1940s, and features a classic bluegrass / Americana musical score. The story follows young writer Billy Cane, recently returned from WWII, and editor-in-chief Alice Murphy trying her luck with him. Performances are scheduled from October 1-3, October 6-10, all at 7:30 p.m., except Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Tickets range from $ 17.50 to $ 33.50 on genesiusdifference.org.

The Hot Club of Philadelphia Gypsy Jazz Band plays The Livingroom at 35 East on Friday at 8 p.m., joined by alternative bluegrass-country group The Cheddar Boys. HCP will play their mix of Django Reinhardt and Stéphane Grappelli classics, klezmer, tracks from their current release, “Gypsy-Americana”, as well as songs from their upcoming release. The Cheddar Boys will be releasing songs from their upcoming 2022 album. The two groups will be among the first handful of local musicians to perform in the newly renovated larger capacity listening room. Tickets start at $ 35 at thesalonat35east.com. The Listening Room is a BYOB facility.

The 14th Annual Stahls Fall Pottery Festival will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stahls Pottery, 6826 Corning Road, Zionsville. The event features site tours, contemporary pottery and food. Admission is $ 4 for adults, free for those 17 and under. Discover the art of German redware pottery from Pennsylvania made by Thomas, Isaac and Russell Stahl. Visit the clay storage room and the workroom where the potters worked from 1934 to 1956. Discover the round, stone, beehive, wood-burning oven where the pieces were fired. Inside the house-museum, discover unique pieces of Stahls pottery as well as furniture and family traditions. Twenty-four potters will exhibit their products. All funds raised support the preservation and interpretation of the site. See www.stahlspottery.org for more.

A recycled art gallery consignment display and sale will be held Saturday through October 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at Historic Yellow Springs, Chester Springs. Free entry. The exhibition features works of art from art buyers who have downsized or no longer have room to display these pieces. Original works of art, photographs, prints, posters, ceramics and sculptures will be on display. Forty percent of the proceeds from each piece sold will benefit Historic Yellow Springs. For more information, see yellowsprings.org.

Pennypacker Mills, Schwenksville, presents Ghost Stories and Local Legends with Charles J. Adams III on Saturdays from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Admission is free. Originally from Reading, Adams is a speaker at many paranormal conventions. He has also appeared on The History Channel’s “Haunted America: Philadelphia” and has been a consultant and on-air expert for hauntings and ghosts. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on the lawn as Adams tells her spooky stories from the mansion porch. The mansion will open for free guided tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the last visit at 3 p.m. Call 610-287-9349 to reserve a viewing time.

SoulJoel’s Comedy Dome, Royersford, presents Sam Tripoli Friday at 7 p.m. and Michael Glabicki Saturday at 6 p.m. Tripoli co-hosts two ATC podcasts: All Things Comedy Network, “Punch Drunk Sports with Ari Shaffir and Jayson Thibault” and his popular “Podcast” Tin Paper Hat. “His comedy album The Diabolical and his latest CD, Believe in Yourself, were the # 1 stand-up comedy albums on iTunes. Glabicki is the frontman of touring group Rusted Root. The Tour Glabicki’s duet with Rusted Root guitarist Dirk Miller features many of the band’s forthcoming hits, stories and songs. Tickets are $ 20 for general admission or $ 30 for VIP. Shows are meals, drinks and chairs to take away.For more information, see souljoelscomedyclub.nightout.com.

Brick Fest Live, a fan festival for LEGO enthusiasts of all ages, will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks. See mind-boggling creations made entirely from LEGO bricks and see how these little plastic bricks open up a world of imagination and creativity. Sessions are scheduled at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on both days, and tickets range from $ 25 to $ 50. Limited tickets remain and can be booked at univers.com.