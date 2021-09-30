Facebooks Like Button Creator Hearts This Glammed-Up Hollywood Hills Tudor





It’s certainly not a household name, but if you’re one of Facebook’s 2.8 billion active users, you’ve come across the work of Aaron Sittig. There’s that nifty little button like, to get started, as well as the ability to tag all of your friends in pictures. As the first designer and ninth employee to ever hire at the social media juggernaut, Sittig was the guy behind these two designs; although he left Facebook in 2013 to become a managing partner of a San Francisco-based branding and design company Public Studio, his tenure on the social network made him a very wealthy man, with a sense of style and more than enough money to acquire a beautiful hideaway in Hollywood Hills. Records reveal that Sittig and his longtime wife Jessica who met on Facebook and married in a ceremony in 2011 with Mark Zuckerberg as a witness just paid the Parisian architect / interior designer Jean-Louis Deniot and antique dealer William Holloway for $ 5.2 million for the 1930s home, which had recently undergone a European-inspired renovation and reimagining by previous owners. Nestled in the hills above Sunset Boulevard, on a 0.34 acre double plot of land bordered by a detached two-car garage, the Tudor-esque home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms in just over 2,700 square feet of living space. Two levels of honey-hued interiors stun with textured plaster, hand-chiseled stone, wide-plank oak floors, leaded glass windows, arched doorways, and beamed ceilings. Large window walls and patio doors allow for seamless indoor-outdoor flow, while modern updates include Nest and Sonos smart home systems. Main level highlights include a spacious living room adorned with a decorative fireplace and a 17th-century Spanish chandelier suspended from a pointed vaulted ceiling, as well as a formal dining room with a custom chandelier embedded in a coffered ceiling, fireplace, and patio doors that overflow onto an outdoor patio perfect for alfresco dining amid a duo of towering Greek columns and a massive stone fireplace. More from DIRT

