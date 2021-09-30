Actor Leslie Jordans’ debut gospel album leads to his own show at Nashvilles Ryman auditorium

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – Leslie Jordan speaks on stage at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards at … [+] the Grand Ole Opry on April 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for ACM)

Leslie Jordan may have been one of Hollywood’s busiest people during the pandemic. When work slowed down in the world of theater, he turned his attention to Instagram becoming a social media star with, at last count, over 5.5 million subscribers.

He also wrote a book and recorded an album. The album is called Coming companions and features some of the gospel songs he sang growing up in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He chose the title based on what his mother said.

Companys comin is something my mom used to scream at and that meant you had to put on a nice shirt and wash your face, he recalls. And I wanted the album to sound like everyone was in the living room, singing, packing and telling stories. This is how it happened and I’m so proud of it.

Jordan was successful in getting a number of Nashville artists to join him on the record. Dolly Parton, Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlisle, Chris and Morgane Stapleton and TJ Osborne of the Osborne Brothers, all perform duets with Jordan.

I don’t know if it was because of COVID or that’s just how you do it, but you’re never in the same studio with the same person you duet with, Jordan says. I went back to LA and recorded my tracks and sent them. I think Brandi has a studio in her compound and so does Dolly. So they added their tracks and it all fell into place.

Some of the songs are those Jordan sang in church as a child, such as In the Sweet By And By and This Little Heart of Mine, while others were new to him.

Recording a gospel album marks a long loop moment for Jordan. As a young gay man growing up in Chattanooga, Tennessee, he moved away from church almost half a century ago.

You know, when I’m very dramatic, I’ll say I’m gone, but I’m not really gone. It’s just, how do you kiss something that doesn’t kiss you?

He notes that he was not the only one who found the church restrictive.

I had a problem with the Baptist Church, but it’s interesting because my friend, Travis Howard, was a Pentecostal and he really grew up in the church. He’s straight and Im gay and we both had the same axes to grind. We felt they made us too ashamed of ourselves. We have always heard that you should be ashamed of yourself.

Decades later, he and Howard started singing some of these hymns and gospel songs, posting them on Instagram on Sunday mornings. They quickly decided they should make an album.

These songs were the fabric of my childhood, says Jordan. I loved going to church when I was a kid, I loved everything about it. Then you get to a place where you don’t feel this or that anymore, but you know what, I came back. Not that I am going to church, but I have come back.

He points to a quote he has heard many times over the years that sums up where he is now.

Religion is for people who are afraid to go to hell, spirituality is for those who have been there before. I’ve been around the block so many times I’m dizzy. Today, I am 66 years old and I am perfectly comfortable with who I am and what I am. And it is a wonderful place.

Jordan could perform songs from his album with some of his duo partners, depending on who will join him on stage for his show Leslie Jordan & Friends which was just announced at the historic Ryman Auditorium on November 30.e. The show comes six months after its first appearance on the Grand Ole Opry.

I will be back. They give me my own night at the Ryman. I’m asking, you know, maybe the Osborne brothers and a few other people to come and sing. Who knows? Maybe even Dolly Parton.

Jordan, who made sure to wear one of those old-fashioned traditional outfits when he appeared at the Opry in May, is having a new costume made for his show in November.

Leslie Jordan debuts on the Grand Ole Opry – May 2021

I have a new outfit made. I’m not Porter Wagoner, I’m Portable Wagoner, he laughs. I have this outfit being made, you wouldn’t believe it. It will be blue and will have all kinds of doves and clouds embroidered on it. It’s gonna be a fun night.

He has a lot on his calendar in the coming months. Jordan, who has a long list of acting credits under his belt in television, film and theater, resumes filming the second season of his FOX-TV show Call Me Kat in October. And he still celebrates the success of his book released earlier this year titled How Yall Doing?

At my age, I thought I’d be done by now, he said, but no, no, no, I’m just getting started. I am in my prime. Who would think?

Tickets for his show at the Nashvilles Ryman Auditorium go on sale October 1st.