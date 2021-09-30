How Kathryn Gallagher Modernized Old Hollywood Glamor For The Tony Awards





Photo credit: Mary Fix The occasion might have been to celebrate the best of Broadway, but for Sunday night’s Tony Awards, that of Catherine Gallagher red carpet moment was all Hollywood. First up, his date: daddy Peter Gallagher, the prolific actor with a long list of film and television credits from the 1989 independent film by Steven Soderbergh. Sex, lies and video to the most recent Grace and Frankie on Netflix. Then there was her look: a custom red Derek Lam 10 Crosby dress with a thigh slit, paired with side Veronica Lake buckles. Photo credit: Bruce Glikas – Getty Images When she found out she would attend the Tonysas nominated for Best Featured Actress in a Musical Category for her role as Bella Fox in Little jagged pillGallagher and her stylist Sarah Slutsky quickly got to work dreaming of the perfect ensemble. Old Hollywood has emerged as a strong point of inspiration. “There’s a glamorous photo of my grandmother over my couch when she was in her twenties and I still look at her in awe. I really wanted to do something that referred to that,” Gallagher says. Also on the mood board: the story of Broadway and the Tony Awards. “Every time I walk into a theater I am struck by such nostalgia,” she says. “I wanted to embody that.” But lest it all get a little too sentimental, Gallagher and Slutsky looked to the future as well. Photo credit: Mary Fix “After a long hiatus of uncertainty, we discussed the duality of honoring the event and reopening theaters, as well as what we hope the new modern era of Broadway will look like,” Slutsky said. “We discussed the icons of the past and how we are creating a new legacy.” When it comes to partnering with Derek Lam to evoke the sartorial expression of modern old Hollywood glam, the choice was obvious. The creator was one of the first to support the actress when Little jagged pill first opened. In fact, she wore one of her dresses to the 2019 CFDA Awards, just four days before the musical premieres. “We came full circle to be able to do this together,” says Gallagher. The story continues Photo credit: Mary Fix Based on Slutsky’s preliminary inspirational sketches, Derek Lam’s 10 Crosby team designed a very modern red dress which, through 2 fittings, was completely sculpted onto Gallagher’s body. “It was important because we really wanted to honor and celebrate the female form,” Slutsky said. Gallagher adds, “I’ve always been anxious about wearing anything that suited me, but I wanted to show off without feeling like I was hiding a part of myself. It was new to me. ” And clearly, it’s definitely worth it. Photo credit: Mary Fix You might also like

