The Phantom Menace’s hearing failure caused former child actor to quit acting





Devon Michaels, a child actor from the ’90s, explained why he decided to quit acting after he didn’t land a role in The Phantom Menace.

A former child actor admitted he quit acting after his auditions failed to land him a role in The phantom menace. Star warsas a franchise has been steeped in pop culture since the 1970s thanks to the cinematography of George Lucas and his ability to create a gripping space epic in galaxies far, far away. ’90s enthusiasts were exceptionally thrilled when Lucas announced he would be filming a prequel trilogy, starting with The phantom menace. The plot of Episode I – The Phantom Menace revolves around the origin of Darth Vader, known in his youth as Anakin Skywalker before his transition to the Dark Side. In the film, Anakin is a young boy who assists the Jedi in their mission. It is quickly discovered that Anakin has a close connection to the force and the Jedi insist on training him in their own way. Because of Star wars popularity and the chance to play one of the cinemas of the most memorable characters, the role of Anakins was highly sought after by many child actors.

Related: Rise of Skywalker Sith Eternal Chanting Is A Phantom Menace Easter Egg One of those teenage hopes was Devon Michael. The actor was selected as one of three finalists to play Anakin, earning the chance to audition at Skywalker Ranch with Natalie Portman. Michael believed he had done the right thing and would have made everyone in the room cry. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough to land the role that was given to Jake Lloyd. The disappointment was so strong that the child actor decided to leave the profession for good. Michael explained the impact of his failed audition on his life atNOW,revealing that the constant media attention made him feel even worse. Read below to see the impact the decision had on Michael. “Maybe it would have been better if this documentary hadn’t been there… I know it wasn’t malicious, but I felt like I was hit when I was down, because it made me feel bad. made it look like the public loser. “ The documentary Michael was referring to was about the making of the film and included several clips from the auditions. As expected, The phantom menace enjoyed constant media coverage during filming and after its release. While the promos have sparked enthusiasm for Star wars fanatics, they left Michael only images of shattered dreams. Although he has already been cast in productions like Mr. and Mrs. Smithand IS, the constant reminder of his failure weighed too much on the nine-year-old to continue playing. Michael considers this a dark time in his life, but it may have been a blessing in disguise. The actor became a bestselling author and was able to escape the scathing criticism critics attributed to him. The phantom menace. The film received such a backlash that actors like Ahmed Best saw their careers shattered and even received death threats. The Force may not be with Michael but at least the wrath of Star wars buffs aren’t either. Next: Star Wars Explains How Different Jedi See The Force Source: Better life R-Rated Injustice Trailer Reveals Joker’s Brutal Murder By Superman

