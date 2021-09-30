Thierry Mugler returns to Paris with Couturissime





It’s been 20 years since Thierry Mugler, the enfant terrible of Parisian fashion from the 80s and 90s who turned fashion shows into rock events, left his eponymous company. But he did not retire. He designed costumes for Cirque du Soleil’s Zumanity show in Las Vegas and Beyonc’s 2010 I Am World tour. He wrote, directed and designed The Wyld, a stage extravaganza premiered in 2014 at Friedrichstadt-Palast in Berlin, based on Nefertiti, the most incredible model of all time, the 72-year-old said from his home in Berlin earlier this month. . But it was the pop cultures that recently embraced Mr. Muglers’ jaw-dropping tailor-made fashion for the Instagram age that got him back into the cultural conversation. For the 2019 Grammys, Mr. Mugler dressed Cardi B in three of his vintage glamazon pieces, including the 1995 Venus dress: a black velvet sheath that bursts at the waist into a scalloped pink satin shell to frame a champagne-colored sequined bodysuit. And in 2019, he designed the Kim Kardashians Met Gala look: a corseted, crystal-studded latex confection made to match her skin tone that looks wet.

Almost everything will be exhibited at Thierry Mugler: Couturissime, a multimedia exhibition which will open Thursday, during Paris Fashion Week, at the Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris. Over 150 pieces designed by Mr. Mugler from 1973 to 2014 are included, as well as photographs (he has been advertising his brands for decades), perfumes (notably his bestseller, Angel), music videos ( he directed George Michaels So cool), fembots and more.

What Thierry Mugler did for four decades was so rich and varied that it is truly the work of an artist who used fashion to express himself, said Thierry-Maxime Loriot, exhibition curator and former model who has created exhibitions at the Musée de la Beaux-Arts on Jean Paul Gaultier, Viktor & Rolf and Peter Lindbergh. Our intention was to celebrate his work rather than take a nostalgic look back, and show the younger generation that you don’t have to follow trends to be successful in the creative industry, Mr. Loriot said. You can push the boundaries and do it with humor, like Mr. Mugler. For years, museums have asked Mr. Mugler to do a retrospective of his work. He pushed them all away, he said, because he doesn’t like the simple chronological approach. Then, in 2016, the director general of Montreal museums at the time, Nathalie Bondil, called. She offered to revisit my work, more like a walk or an opera, with a different rhythm and vibe in each room, Mugler said. Something more amusing. Sewing is all that. The exhibition, which opened in Montreal in 2019 and had popular stops in Rotterdam, the Netherlands and Munich before landing in Paris, is divided into five acts, classic opera style, Mugler said.

It has been spread over the two floors of the newly renovated Christine and Stephen A. Schwarzman Fashion Galleries, with the original Montreal theatrical set design created by a host of specialists, including famous set designers Philipp Frhofer and Michel Lemieux and the Emmy- nominated for visual effects company Rodeo FX. For example, the opening rooms of the exhibitions, devoted to Mr. Mugler’s late 1990s collections, Les Insectes et Chimre, have video backgrounds of woodland and ocean scenes, with sounds of birds, crickets and rumblings of water, all created by Rodeo FX.

The show then explores various themes that regularly resurface in Mr. Mugler’s work. Classic cars and motorcycles are reflected in fender bustiers, radiator belts, and a black rubber skirt designed to look like tires, while dystopian futurism is embodied in a suite of metal and plexiglass corsets and catsuits. , built in the mid-1990s with Jean-Pierre Delcros, specialist in aircraft bodywork, and Jean-Jacques Urcun, industrial designer. Fashion photographs by Thierry Mugler, taken by Mr. Mugler as well as by Guy Bourdin, Jean-Paul Goude, Karl Lagerfeld, Dominique Issermann and David LaChapelle, are interspersed.

A gallery presents the work of Helmut Newton, on loan from the Helmut Newton Foundation in Berlin. Mr. Mugler hired Mr. Newton to photograph Thierry Mugler’s first advertising campaign, in 1976, and the two worked together for years thereafter. Helmuts’ work was exactly my vision, my twin, Mr. Mugler said. The last room is dedicated to the production of Macbeth’s 1985 Comdie-Franaises at the Festival d’Avignon, with a hologram by Mr. Lemieux of a delirious Lady Macbeth and seven of Mr. Muglers’ BDSM-meets-Renaissance Venice costumes. . Each stud has been specially manufactured, Mr. Mugler said. The three witches were in nude latex. Unsurprisingly, it caused a scandal, he said with a laugh, adding: My work was the biggest budget for the Comédie-Française since Louis XIV in Versailles.

Mr. Mugler’s journey to fashion was as unconventional and varied as his career. Born Manfred Thierry Mugler in Strasbourg, France, his name is Manfred now, he studied classical dance as a child. At the age of 14, he joined the corps de ballet of the Opra National du Rhin while studying interior architecture at the Haute Ecole des Arts du Rhin, both in Strasbourg.

At 18, he moved to Paris to audition for contemporary dance companies, but he quickly realized that he could make a better living as a freelance fashion designer and began working for ready-to-wear brands. well-known French wearers such as Cacharel and Dorothe Bis. In 1973, he presented his first collection, and in 1978, opened his first boutique. During the 1980s, Mr. Mugler rose to prominence for his exaggerated hourglass silhouettes, with linebacker shoulders, a generous neckline, and serious sequins, and in 1992 he introduced both a couture line and Angel, a fragrance with sweet notes of vanilla and caramel, a novelty for the times. The smell resembled candy, Mr Loriot said, describing how Mr Mugler wanted those who smelled it to bite the wearer, as if they were edible. It was a revolution.

In 1997, Mr. Mugler sold his business to Clarins, the French beauty conglomerate. He was so busy with the ever-increasing cycle of collections, he said, that he no longer had time for parallel concerts in the theater and cinema. Fashion was more about marketing and branding than social connection with people, he said. I thought it was time to put down my tools and go back to my original passion in life, which was directing. In 2002, he left the company. The following year, Clarins closed the fashion division to focus on the most profitable perfume sales. Clarins relaunched ready-to-wear in 2011 and has been run by American designer Casey Cadwallader since 2017. Last year, LOral bought out the entire brand.

While Mr. Mugler said he was thrilled to see all the different strands of his creativity woven into one show, these are the fashion pieces that I can’t call fashion; it was costumes for your daily staging and daily staging of yourself that made him the most horny. I couldn’t believe I had done all of this, Mr. Mugler said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/30/style/thierry-mugler-couturissime-exhibition-paris.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos