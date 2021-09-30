Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela talks ‘Versace Baby’ and films in Dubai – News

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is currently in Dubai and recently shared images on her Instagram account with Egyptian rapper, actor and singer Mohamed Ramadan, teasing that there was a new collaboration between them following his appearance in his music video at success. Versace baby.

Urvashi is no stranger to the United Arab Emirates, he has been there often; more than once we have had the pleasure of interacting with this beauty with a winning smile, and have always been charmed by her confidence and spontaneity.

The former contest queen and Bollywood actor visited the Khaleej Times office on Tuesday, September 28 to talk about her budding pan-Indian film career, which includes the film Telugu. Black Rose as well as the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Thiratu Payalle 2; she also spoke about some awards she recently won in Mumbai for her films and charity work.

Excerpts from the interview:

REACTIONS TO ‘VERSACE BABY’

It feels good because it was a shoot that happened all of a sudden, the collaboration with Mohamed who is a very famous Arab superstar. I think it’s a good start for me in the Middle East. I will also offer a lot of other international stuff.

The Indians couldn’t understand the song because it was mostly in Arabic, but they connected with it because it is so groovy. One day when I was in the gym to work out, a few Bollywood actresses came to me and said: Urvashi, we love your so much. Versace Baby, we always cling to it whenever we are stressed. So I think it has that rhythm and groove that makes you forget everything once you get in there. The vibrations are very good and I am apparently a “Versace Baby”; Versace is one of my most beloved brands.

I absolutely loved being a part of it. It was a very lavishly shot video – one of the most expensive videos shot in the world. Director Len Prasad did an incredible job. Mohamed was a great co-star.

ON ITS PAN-INDIAN PROJECTS

I have six Bollywood films to release. Apart from Bollywood, I also work in Tamil and Telugu cinema. It’s awesome and I’m extremely proud to represent India as a Pan-Indian actor, which I’ve always wanted to be. I wanted to have a fan to follow me not only to Bollywood but also to South India. We Indians are movie buffs; we love to watch movies and i would love to represent all languages ​​when it comes to movies.

WORKING WITH GURU RANDHAWA

Versace Baby came out I think three weeks after the song by Guru Randhawa Doob Gaye. I am so grateful and feel so blessed to collaborate with superstars in their own spaces – one is Guru Randhawa; Very popular Indian singer, girls love him. It was amazing to work with him. We were supposed to collaborate in 2008, but due to some issues we were unable to do so.

Then Doob Gaye came. I really like the music of B Praak and Jaani; Remo D’Souza is a truly wonderful director to work with. It’s one of my favorite tracks and I listen to it whenever I’m in that romantic zone… and I think people really like our chemistry in the video and it was amazing to be a part of it.

WIN NEW PRIZES

It is a great honor to have recently won the Most Influential Actress in Bollywood 2021 and Best Humanitarian Awards in Mumbai. I think it’s nice to be recognized for the work you do and I’m really passionate about my foundation.

As the Urvashi Rautela Foundation, we have done a lot during the pandemic. We have donated over 40 oxygen concentrators. During Cyclone Tauktae which affected much of Maharashtra, we donated a lot of food and water bottles and helped in many other ways as well.

Little by little, everyone is discovering my work. I think every human being – if we have the capacity to help, we should all help.

It’s about making your life more useful; I have a very meaningful life. It’s not just about being an actor, it’s about doing something for others. My parents have always taught me to be very helpful – as much as I can. So I am pushing this legacy forward as much as I can.

FIGHT AGAINST “INSPECTOR AVINASH”

My fans will see me in a very different light in this web series. I play a very glam character; it’s a biopic (about a policeman from Uttar Pradesh) and I play Poonam, the wife of Inspector Avinash Mishra (Randeep Hooda). She’s a real person, so I had to interact with her and we had a lot of talking about the character. It’s very different because he’s a very ‘Lucknowi’ character.

It wasn’t just about having the right physique, but also the way she leads her daily life.

I got a lot of feedback from Randeep (who is very picky about the films he chooses) and director Neerraj Pathak – about Poonam’s clothes, the way she talks, how protective she is of her husband.

TAKE THE DE-GLAM PATH

In most of my new films, I play a de-glam character and audiences will see a very different side of my art. I am very excited because I myself miss looking at the same Urvashi every time. Directors and friends have commented on my versatility.

START OF TELUGU

It was a bit difficult because I had to memorize all the dialogue to Black Rose. It was a bilingual film so I had to say my dialogues in Hindi and Telugu. What’s interesting about this movie is that it only has one character. So earlier I was thinking, will people be willing to watch me throughout the movie? An actor is a little afraid that when the audience is watching you all the time, they might get bored. So yeah, it was nice to work in Black Rose, it was a very different experience. My character is a loan shark, inspired by William Shakespeare’s Shylock The merchant of Venice.