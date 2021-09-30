Mysteriously Redesigned “General Hospital” Actor on Today’s Show Turned Out to be a Longtime Hardcore Scientologist





Home Television The mysteriously recast “General Hospital” actor on today’s show has proven to be a longtime hardcore show … There has been a lot of noise today about the temporary makeover of actor Marcus Coloma, a new cast member of “General Hospital” on ABC. Coloma was suddenly and without explanation absent from today’s episode, replaced by another actor. “General Hospital” recently had issues with actors receiving COVID, and actor But now it turns out that whatever sidelined Coloma, he has something else in his interest. For 15 years, he was a major player in the scary Scientology mob in Hollywood. He teaches theater at the “Church” of Scientology, where he regularly advertises the “tools” he has gleaned from religious worship for success. It hasn’t appeared in any of his interviews since joining the ABC soap opera. But the Truthaboutcientology.com website shows that Coloma started taking classes in 2005, and her most recent class was over a year ago. He has taken twenty courses in 15 years. Coloma has worked his way up to what is called the Class V auditor. He is also a level V “Thetan Operator”. In other words, he believes this gibberish and worships L. Ron Hubbard and Tom Cruise. It’s hard to imagine, but he believes in aliens. There are few soap actors involved in Scientology, including two from “The Young and the Restless” – Michelle Stafford and Sharon Case. There are more than a few in mainstream entertainment, from Tom Cruise and John Travolta to Jenna Elfman and Kirstie Alley. Some have gone or escaped, like Jason Beghe of “Chicago PD” and Oscar-winning actor Paul Haggis. Most notable is Leah Remini, who has won awards and Emmy Awards for her outstanding cult documentary series. Other famous Scientologists in Hollywood are actress Elizabeth Moss and Nancy Cartwright, the voice of Bart Simpson. One thing is clear: the character of Coloma, if played by him, will not visit the shrink in the general hospital or spend time, as many characters do, in the madhouse. Scientology does not believe in psychiatry and regularly denounces it. (See Lawrence Wright’s documentary, “Going Clear,” and his book of the same title. Or check out Tony Ortega’s website.) What is not clear: whether Coloma has been vaccinated, or believes or does not believe in the COVID vaccine. Scientology has not directly addressed its position on the vaccine, although there is anecdotal evidence that it opposes it. If a Scientology spokesperson would like to clarify the position regarding COVID vaccines, please email us at [email protected] Author Roger Friedman started his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years at Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. He wrote the Intelligencer column for NY Magazine in the mid-1990s, reporting on the OJ Simpson trial, as well as for the real Parade magazine (when it was owned by Conde Nast), and wrote for the New York Observer, Details, Vogue, Spin, The New York Times, NY Post, Washington Post, and NY Daily News among many publications. He is the screenwriter and co-producer of “Only the Strong Survive”, a selection from the Cannes, Sundance and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus. More articles from the author

