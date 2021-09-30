Jehangir Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Mehr Bedi for Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s birthday





When you think of Bollywood fashion trends, you have to think that the actors and actresses in the industry are responsible for them. But today, it is in fact their offspring who have taken their place. What’s even more surprising is that they may be toddlers who are miles away from officially entering Bollywood, but are already becoming micro-fashionistas. Inaaya Naumi Kemmu celebrated her fourth birthday, which was attended by Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia as well as her famous parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. But they are not the ones who steal the show. It was three other pint-style stars. Taimur Ali Khan has been a paparazzi favorite ever since he learned to walk and that isn’t going to change any time soon. Now a little boy, Taimur was seen with mum Kareena leading him to the party. Dressed in a light wash denim shirt with a pair of distressed dark wash jeans, the little boy matched his printed face mask and sneakers. The superstar mom chose a floral print kurta set, gold sandals and a shoulder bag. Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan (Also Read: 9 Times Adorable Taimur Ali Khan Made Toddler Fashion Statements) Kareena had her hands busy for Inaaya’s celebrations with baby Jehangir Ali Khan too. Taimur’s little brother was swaddled in an orange t-shirt and black shorts with a white bib and the cutest cheeks in the world. Kareena Kapoor and baby Jeh in the city Finally, there was the youngster of Neha Dhupia adding the power of girls to the party. The expectant mother arrived with Mehr in a fluffy pink tulle dress and white sandals as she herself wore a neutral bodycon dress with a peach floral print blanket. Isn’t it refreshing to see young Bollywood taking over from their stylish parents? Neha Dhupia and Mehr Bedi (Also read: Kareena Kapoor and Baby Jeh could be stranded on an island but mom’s sunglasses go with her)

