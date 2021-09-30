NBA Selects Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh As Brand Ambassador For India (EXCLUSIVE)





The National Basketball Association of the United States has appointed Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh as the NBA Brand Ambassador for India. Singh will work with the NBA to help develop the profile of the leagues in India throughout his 75th anniversary season in 2021-2022. The Gully Boy actor will be participating in several league initiatives that will be featured on the NBAs and his personal social media accounts. Singh will attend NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland, where he will post behind-the-scenes content on social media and meet NBA players. More Variety Singh will also be featured on NBA Style, a new lifestyle-focused Instagram account for fans in India that showcases the convergence of the NBA and popular culture. The account also highlights many local personalities and their contributions to both the NBA and popular culture. I have loved basketball and the NBA since I was a kid and have always been fascinated by its influence on popular culture including music, fashion and entertainment, Singh said. As the NBA announces its 75th season celebrations, the timing couldn’t have been better to join forces with the league and support its efforts to grow basketball in the country. NBA Deputy Commissioner and COO Mark Tatum said: Bollywood icon and one of the most famous actors of his generation, Ranveer is also a dedicated NBA fan, passionate about the league and its players. We were excited to work with Ranveer to engage with fans in India and around the world on various platforms. Ranveer is a perfect ambassador to highlight the launch of NBA Style, our new Instagram account that explores the intersection of basketball and culture, said Scott Levy, executive vice president and general manager of NBA Asia. With the help of Ranveers, NBA Style will contribute to the cultural landscape. The story continues Singh has a slew of upcoming film releases including Sooryavanshi, 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and circus. The best of variety Sign up for Variety Bulletin. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

